Do you find yourself feeling tired of your daily routine? So engrossed in the city life and want to get more in touch with nature? The city that never sleeps would never leave you bored; something new is always happening in Cairo.

Only for adventure lovers and outdoor activities enthusiasts, here are 10 outdoor activities you can now enjoy practicing with your friends and family.

1. Kayaking

Nile Kayak Club

Nile Kayak Club is the first recreational kayaking club in Egypt operating domestic and cross-country kayak tours in Cairo, Aswan and Luxor.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/NileKayakClub/

2. Wind Surfing

Gouda Water Sport Academy- Canoe Kayak/Dragon boat

Gouda Academy offers a great experience with different water sports in Cairo, and is one of the few academies that offers windsurfing.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Gouda-Water-Sport-Academy-Canoe-KayakDragon-boat-991971407568790/

3. Rowing

If you want to enjoy a new sport and at the same time get in touch with nature, contact AC Rowing Academy for a wonderful experience.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/A.C.Rowing.Academy/

4. Dragon Boat

Nile Dragons Academy

If you’re looking to have fun on the Nile, join Dragon Boat Academy and have some fun with a great workout and a beautiful view.

5. Cycling

Pdal – بدال

Pdal are a cycling group that regularly organizes cycling events. They also provide bikes if you don’t have one.

Follow their page for any upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/Pdal.team/

6. Running

CAIRO RUNNERS

Cairo Runners are the number one running group in Egypt. They are the right group to get you started with running.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/CairoRunners/

7. Sky Diving

Alia Parachuting & skydiving Academy is the first certified private academy in Egypt specialized in Static Line Jumping.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Aliaparachuting.skydiving/

8. Zip Lining and High Ropes in Moqattam

The Monastery of Samaan in Moqattam

For adventure lovers and thrill enthusiasts, visit Samaam Monastery in Moqattam for an enjoyable and exciting experience. The monastery is open 7 days a week from 10 am till 10 pm.

To register, call 01200140662

9. Hiking

Egypt Hiking Community

The page is the public gateway for the closed group ‘Egypt Hiking Community’. It discusses, shares and promotes hiking experiences inside and outside Egypt.

Wadi Degla Weekly Training Hike https://www.facebook.com/events/209217886469275/

10. Sailing

ERC Sailing Team – Egypt

Join a sailing team at ERC Sailing Team – Cairo

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ERCsailingteam/