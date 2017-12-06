Fog season is horrific in Egypt. Horrible accidents happen, traffic comes to a standstill and roads are closed. It’s too cold and gloomy because the sun won’t come out… it’s just not our favorite weather type on the grid. However, we here at Identity like to look at the bright side of things. Foggy weather, while not photo friendly, can provide excellent material for creative photographers with a good eye. Here are some of our favorites from the internet during the past few days.

The city of the doomed!

Zombies?!



And as he looked into the bliss of oblivion outside his window….

From the ashes she shall rise…

This is the part where the melting seaweed monster climbs onto the windshield and consumes your soul.

As the mist of souls walked the earth yet again…

If you have an artistic fog photo you’d like to share, send it to us and we’ll be sharing it on social media.