Apologies to all the Ramadan series but the Royal wedding had simply stolen the show today! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding sure put a smile on everyone’s face this morning! From witnessing the cute couple tying the knot, to watching the adorable Princess Charlotte and Prince George being a bridesmaid and pageboy, today was packed with cute moments so let’s count them down…
#10 Meghan’s mother getting emotional in the car…
#9 How love toward the Royal couple is vibrating all over the country …
#8 Meghan enters St George’s Chapel flanked by 10 bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte…
#7 The exchange of wedding ring…
#6 There are no words that can describe how adorable Princess Charlotte is…
#5 When Meghan kept on stealing some looks at Harry at the High Altar…
#4 When the two brothers, Prince Harry & Prince William walked side by side to St. George Chapel…
#3 The happiness on Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s faces…
#2 Crowds capturing the first picture of the newly married Duke & Duchess of Sussex…
#1 Harry telling Meghan when he saw her: “Hi! You look amazing! I am so lucky!”