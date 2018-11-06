Most of us -if not all of us- already saw the new Mo Salah statue. It’s been two days since the whole thing went viral and people have been sharing memes, not just on a national level, but on an international one as well. Which was, well..Significant.

However, instead of bringing you the best reactions to the abysmal piece of art, cause trust us there are so many hilarious ones, we decided to do something different and make you a list of ALL the statues/characters who look more like our Egyptian king Mo Salah than his infamous recent statue.

1# Justin Timberlake in his NSYNC days

Back when our favorite boyband singer had noodles hair!

Cry me a river Justin, cry me a river!

2# Alexander The Great’s Statue

Okay, this one is incredible! (Sorry Alexander, excuse what Egyptians got you to)

3# Dr. Emmet Brown from Back To The Future

Sorry Back To The Future fans, we couldn’t let this one slip, it’s the perfect match!

4# Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock

No shit Sherlock! (Get it?)

5# The Harry Styles Doll

Would you look at that hair and that smile?

*What makes you beautiful plays in the background*

6# Aly Rabee3

People have repeatedly pointed THIS out! (Remember the Aly Rabee3 is Mohamed Salah’s cousin rumor?)

7# Marv from Home Alone

“We’re the sticky bandits!” Enough said.

8# American actor/singer Art Garfunkel

Some people posted this on Twitter and we couldn’t help but notice the volume of the hair!

9# Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones

He drinks and he knows things but probably not that the Mohamed Salah statue looks like him!

10# Ahmed Mekky as H Dabour

Hey y’all, don’t fear, Dabour is finally here!

Okay let’s be serious for a minute, don’t you guys think that THIS one REALLY looks like Salah without a single doubt?

Seriously though, how identical do Salah and Egyptian squash champion Mohamed El Shrobagy look?

Tell us, who else do you think looks like Mo Salah more than his OWN statue? Share your thoughts!