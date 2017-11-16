We get it, you want to travel but you’re just waiting and waiting for that huge amount of money to somehow land on you. Quit the wait! All it takes is some reasonable cash to get you to the destination of your dreams for way less money than you ever expected. Follow these simple steps to find out how..

1. Visas

Forget about London and Berlin, why not enjoy the beautiful nature of Lebanon or Jordan, plan your perfect honeymoon in Indonesia, Malaysia, or even the Maldives for a very reasonable price? All of these countries and more are visa free for Egyptians, and you can stay mostly a maximum of 30 days!

2. Check Skyscanner

Sure enough, one day, one of those moments of excitement about the idea of traveling abroad hit you and you decided to check flight tickets and got disappointed with reality rather than expectations. Well, instead of ruining fantasies for yourself, check Skyscanner for the cheapest flight offers. It compares prices from all different airlines and gets you the cheapest deal according to the date you set. Check different dates and fly during low season to save yourself the best deal.

Tip: Make sure you delete cookies each time you visit the website because prices may get higher with every click. The companies do this to make you feel like the prices are getting higher so you buy quickly.

3. Fly Indirect

In addition to flying during off season, flying indirect saves you a lot of money. If you don’t mind spending some extra time in the air flying to different cities with multiple stops before reaching your destination and doing it for less money, then flying indirect is your cheaper option. Check the “indirect” and the “flexible” option on Skyscanner when searching for your flight to find the cheapest deals and save more money.

4. Stay At Hostels

Hotels can be quite expensive if you’re traveling on a budget. If you don’t mind staying in a shared room with a shared bathroom and you’re only looking for a bed to crash at night, then booking a hostel room/bed is the best choice for you. Check Hostelworld for the cheapest hostel deals from around the world. You can also get a private room for cheaper than a hotel.

5. Book an Airbnb

If you’re not into the hostel life, You can get yourself an entire property (home/apartment) for the same amount of money you would spend on one bed in a hostel (or a little bit more). You can adjust prices to how low you want them to be and find your best deal. You got options like an entire apartment/a private room in the host’s house or a shared room to choose from.

6. Become a Guest

Use websites like HelpX and Workaway to become a volunteer helper at a host’s place and stay with them short-term and receive free accommodation and meals for your efforts. Couchsurfing is also a great website for cultural exchange. It allows you to become a guest at some local family’s place in exchange for food and accommodation.

7. Eat Cheap

Avoid eating at big restaurants/cafes, major fast food places like McDonald’s and such. Eat at local shops, bakeries and grocery stores. You can get ready-to-eat sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, canned food, cookies, pretty much anything! And it’s always cheaper than a cafe or a seated restaurant! Get yourself a 60 cents coffee at your local bar instead of spending 6 dollars on a coffee at a cafe!

8. Transportation

Why take expensive rides when you can explore your favorite city the best way by walking and saving money! Go on free walking tours. Take the bus or the subway. Subway tickets can have offers on multi day use for way less. It’s a travel card you can get from the airport when you land, or from the main subway station office. It’s actually way cheaper than paying for a single ride. Think about how much money you would save.

9. Use Discount Passes

No need to spend tons of money on different museums and sightseeing trips, check for discounted admissions and free entry days. And if you’re a student, get an international student identity card (ISIC) and enjoy lots of discount offers at museums and tourist attractions. It’s available on lots of travel websites and you can order yours before you travel.

10. Ask

You will never know if you don’t ask. Asking locals for the best places to try new food for less or different places to do activities, is a great way to get to know the city and communicate with people. If you’re staying at a hostel, ask workers at the front desk (they know more about tourism), ask other travelers and get more experience. Tripadvisor is also a great way to check reviews for basically anything you want to try.