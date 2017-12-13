We are about to turn the page on another year, but before we say our adieus to 2017 with all its ups and downs, let’s look back, embrace all the great moments in Egypt of this past year and acknowledge the achievements.

Below are 10 great moments in 2017 in a chronological order:

1. Mohamed Salah wins Roma’s Player of the Year award.

2. Forbes names British-Egyptian Nemat Shafik the most powerful Arab woman.

3. Egyptian researchers at Nile University turn shrimp shells into biodegradable plastic.

4. Farida Osman wins Egypt’s first ever swimming world championship medal (FINA).

5. Egyptian architect Ahmed Gabr wins African Arabian Property Awards.

6. El Gouna Film Festival kicks off its first edition.

7. Egypt qualifies for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Hurray!

8. Egyptian couple, Ali Farag and Nour Al Tayeb, win the US Open Squash Tournament.

9. Egypt drawn with hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

10. Nile X: The First Smart Phone Made In Egypt