By: Karen Shawky

Lately the world has come to a place where everyone is too concerned with his/her own good, and we couldn’t care less about each other. Accordingly, we became less tolerant towards each other’s differences. We are being small minded and stubborn in all the not wrong, but negative ways. And it’s time to change that!

1- Positive Mindset

Positive mind is positive life. Don’t always think the worst of someone, but rather try to give them their excuse. Try to believe that their intentions are good, before thinking of what they can do to harm you.

2- Smile

A smile can go a long way. It truly can make someone’s day way better. You don’t have to wear that arrogant raised one brow look all the time. A smile will also give the impression that you are a positive person, so you will be hitting two birds with one stone.

3- Listen

Nowadays a lot of people listen to reply, can you imagine what will happen if we just listened for the sake of listening? When someone tells you something, they don’t necessarily need a reply or advice; they might just be trying to get something off their chests. Lend people an ear. At the end of it all, a lot of people know what’s right and what’s wrong and your advice might not be needed; however, your time to listen to their issues will certainly count as a distinctive attitude in a world that only cares to criticize.

4- Have Patience

As everything is becoming fast paced, it would be awesome to meet someone who is chill and patient. Even in our conversations, we usually jump to conclusions before getting to know all the details. If you’re picking someone up, don’t call them every five second because they didn’t come down yet, just wait. You can make a joke out of the situation instead of screaming at their face.

5- Have an Open Mind

Having an open mind means being accepting toward others. Instead of focusing on wearing whatever you want or acting however you want, you should focus on accepting other people’s differences despite how much you disagree with them. Develop the idea that even if you disagree with a person’s point of view or beliefs, you shouldn’t respect him less but rather just as much as you would respect anyone else you agree with. We are just like colours, if we are all the same colour, we will never be able to create a great picture. Actually sometimes the colour you hate or dislike the most can add the needed essence to the picture.

6- Less Judgmental

It’s sad how many of us are expecting to be judged no matter what. If you didn’t tip the sayesس, they would say “such a cheap person; at least give him something.” And if you tipped him generously, they might say “Look how he’s showing off.” At least those are strangers and might not know you as a person, but what about your friends? We also expect to be judged by our very own friends, so we might have stopped talking to them for the fear of being judged instead of listened to. There’s just one question: How do you think your friends will feel if they told you about their darkest secret and you just smiled and said that’s such a great life experience?

7- Be Forgiving

Especially if someone knows how much pain they caused you and you decided to forgive them. Forgiving someone can change not only his/her life but yours as well. Holding a grudge might cause you greater pain than how much you are already hurting. When you forgive, it’s a sign that you have the strength of letting go.

8- Give Without Expecting

When you do something nice for someone, do not expect a material reward. If you decided to surprise your entire office with donuts, do not wait until someone offers to repay you. As a matter of fact even if they asked you how much or offered to repay, refuse.

9- Give When You Know They Can’t

Much greater is to give someone something knowing they can’t repay you. That person might be a stranger and you might never see them again. However, certainly they might think of how you changed something in them by offering help without waiting for a return. And they will return the favour, but with someone else. You might get the good in people going.

10- Empathetic and Sympathetic

Yes, be both. Put yourself in other people’s shoes, and feel their struggle or even their triumphs. It will literally change not only their life, but will change how they view you as a person. Show people that you connect with them at some level; that you feel for their pain and would love to celebrate their good news. That’s what most people ask: Can you relate? It’s good to reply back that you hear or feel them.

There is more you can do for people other than those simple 10 recommendations. Those attitudes and many others can help change your and someone else’s life, accordingly making the world a much better place for generations to come. Live at peace, and pass on that very same peace to others as well. Adding an act of love and kindness to all of the above can have a magical effect as well. Spread the magic kind people.