There are two kinds of us girls; some who are obsessed with every single beauty product and are acquainted with all the make-up brands, and others who have no idea where to even start. For those beginners who are willing to kick off their beauty routine, here are some products to get you started right away! Some of them are not available here in Egypt, but you can always shop online or let a friend buy it for you.

1- Sun Disk Bronze- Sephora

Comes in two shades, light and dark. Gives a tanned look.

2- Tartlette in Bloom Eye Shadow Palette – Tarte

Eye shadow might be intimidating for some girls, but this palette has beautiful colors that go with everything. You can start experimenting with it.

3- Sheer Glow Foundation – NARS

This foundation has so many pros. First of all, it does not need a brush to apply it on your face. On the contrary, they advise you to apply it with your fingers. It’s light and gives a natural polished finish to the face and body.

4- Shimmering Dry Oil- Nuxe

This beauty product is awesome! It’s non sticky oil for the body and hair; it’s totally dry! It gives a natural shimmer to the body and highlighted look to the hair.

5- Nail Polish Top Coat Kiko Gel Effect

This bottle of magic is all you need to get a perfect manicure at home. You just need to apply one layer of it over your regular nail polish and boom, it’s dry, shiny and looks like a nail from an ad.

6- Natural Brow Shaper & Air Touch Up – Bobby Brown



This eyebrow mascara gives a natural volume to your eyebrows. All you need to do is to run it over your brows.

7- Bi-Facial Eye Make-up Remover – Lancome

You can now experiment all you want without worrying about cleaning the mess you’ve created.

8- Watt’s Up Cream Highlighter – Benefit Cosmetics

Swipe this on your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose and let it do the magic!

9- Smack That Scrub Coffee Scrub

A scrub that will leave your body feeling soft, smooth and smelling like coffee. It also reduces the appearance of cellulite, leaving your skin looking more toned.

10- Bath Bomb – LUSH

Throw one of these in the bathtub after filling it right before you get in. Pamper yourself with the perfect smell and lots of oils, it’s so much fun!

You will not regret buying every single one of the items on this list.