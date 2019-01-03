In exactly a week’s time, Egypt will be celebrating Orthodox Christmas and we’re ready to rejoice!

If you play your cards right, you may end up with a 4-day vacation—5 if you can take Thursday the 3rd off. There aren’t many activities or parties that take place during the Orthodox Christmas, as the Christmas Mass takes place around 10:00 PM. However, this shouldn’t mean that this opportunity is to be wasted!

Luckily, we’ve listed some activities that you can enjoy right after the Mass on the 6th or even before it. Most of the events we picked are in Cairo or near it to make sure you don’t struggle much to attend.

If you are wondering what to do on the upcoming Orthodox Christmas, here’s what to do from the 3rd until the 7th of January:

Events at Cairo Jazz Club: (Click on the Events to Find Out More)

Aguizi & Fahim are throwing a party for Aguizi’s birthday, and we’re all invited! The party will take place on the 4th of January at Cairo Jazz Club. It will be a weekend already and you can spend some quality time enjoying the best of the house playlist played by the duo.

How about different, authentic Sudanese music with Asia Madani? Enjoy the flavor of the band’s one-of-a-kind percussion, led by Asia’s wonderful singing, on the 5th of January.

Events at Cairo Jazz Club 610 (Click on the Events to Find Out More):

Blitz is a cover band that is influenced by great names such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Tom Waits. If you’re feeling a little rock ‘n’ rolly in the first week of 2019, how about rocking it at Cairo Jazz Club 610 next Thursday?

How about attending the unique performance of the Riff Band at Cairo Jazz Club 610? It will be on Christmas day, the 7th of January. Since it’s a public holiday, it would be a good idea to book on Christmas’ eve.

If you fancy some dancing in the upcoming weekend, why don’t you go for some R’n’B and Hip Hop by DJ Mobbz and A.K.?

How about kicking off the holiday season with some electric tones on the 3rd? Start the weekend with some blazing electronic music by Shiha and let the holiday vibes kick in!

Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo:

You may not be a big fan of parties, but who isn’t a fan of pizza? Intercontinental Cairo Semiramis got this sorted for you! Join the Sapori d’ Italia on Saturday and enjoy the Italian flavors and aromas from 12 to 5 PM. Make sure you make it on time; no one wants to miss good pizza!

Alternatives:

But what if you are not big on loud music or parties? What if you want to try something new? Don’t worry, we’re not done yet; there are still a few ideas you can work with.

8- Dahab:

Dahab is…well, Dahab. We don’t need to tell you more about how relaxing and beautiful it is. Some people make it a tradition to spend a couple of days there if they have the chance for a proper weekend. In this case, you can start your vacation on Thursday night (or morning, even better) and be back on Tuesday.

Who can say no to a 4-night vacation in Dahab?

9 – Sharm El Sheikh:

Sharm El Sheikh is a great winter destination. Though it’s not close to Cairo, obviously, you can consider spending some quality time there if you were able to take time off work.

The heat breaks off a bit and though it may not be warm enough to go into the water on some days, most of the time it’s just beautiful to wander in the aesthetic beauty of the city.

10- Just Stay Home: It’s Too Cold Outside Anyway…

Though there are many special events, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun your way. This is a 4-day vacation, maybe gift yourself a treat or two (we have some ideas for you here).