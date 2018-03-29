Let’s face it, committing is a very hard step to do especially when it comes to our generation. Our generation fears commitment, hates relationships and loves the single life. With this combination, it is very hard to tie the knot or even start dating seriously. Don’t worry we all have these thoughts of backing down!

It is normal if you’ve thought about any of these:

#1: Am I Stuck Forever??!!

Forever is a very long time, so it is pretty normal to feel this way! Unless you are a Christian who can’t divorce your wife/husband, then forever can last up to 10 seconds.

#2: I am Not Ready to Let Go of Single Life

You start thinking as if you are this very cool person who goes clubbing every single day, surrounded by lots of people who are begging you daily to be part of your life. Wake up my friend, you are already a loner, at least now you know you won’t die alone.

#3: What If I Met Another Person?

That is a pretty dumb thought because you WILL meet lots of other people. In this situation, you just need to acknowledge the miracle of having this person accepting you in the first place.

#4: Do I Really Love Her/Him?

Cold feet alert!! Don’t convince me that you’ve been seeing this person for the past decade and now you are starting to wonder whether your feelings are true and sincere.

#5: Is She/He Good Enough?

The answer to this is very subjective but have you looked in the mirror lately? Of course you are pretty awesome with your kersh, so don’t go questioning her/him when you got yourself to worry about.

#6: What If I Get Bored?

You can play Playstation or go out with your friends. A relationship is not meant to entertain you.

#7: What About This Pretty Boy/Girl?

They’ll still be pretty even if you are in a relationship, and remember ‘elgamal gamal el roh‘.

#8: She/He Ignored my Text 2 Months Ago

You be like: ‘I think this relationship won’t work because ‘elehtemam mabyetelebsh‘. They ignored the text that I sent 2 months ago and I can’t accept this kind of attitude.’ You know what? You are damn right.

#9: What If I Got Hurt?

On a serious note, this is a very hard one. The thought of us getting hurt destroys our chances of becoming happy, but you’ve got to risk it to get the biscuit.

#10: Is it The Right Time?

You’re this 60-year-old lying in bed still wondering whether it is the right time or not. Still got an answer for this question?

After all, we know that all of these thoughts and questions are because we are about to be part of something great!