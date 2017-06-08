We all have those days when we just don’t feel like getting ready to go out whether it’s in the morning or not. It does tend to be mostly in the morning though, especially if you have to wake up really early. So what do we do? We go out in our pajamas. Or ezdal. Or some huge cloak that covers everything. Here are 10 times it’s OK to leave home in our pj’s:

1. When you have to go to work really early in the morning in winter and it’s cold as hell.

2. When you have to drop off your kids at school or nursery.

3. When it’s 4 AM and you can’t sleep because you’re hungry and the only take out place that’s open is McDonald’s.

4. When you have to run errands either really early in the morning or late at night.

5. If you need something from the koshk next door.

6. When you’re meeting the guys at the local qahwa.

7. If there’s an earthquake, ba3d el shar.

8. If you couldn’t find a parking spot so you had to double park, but then the wensh came to tow your car.

9. If you need to buy some groceries.

10. If you’re just plain lazy and don’t feel like it. Grab a jacket or coat over your pj’s and just head out.