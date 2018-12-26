Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that an executive bylaw has been issued and will be effective immediately. The law is considered as an addendum to the recently issued PwD laws (For People with Disabilities).

For the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, it was announced that a 100-EGP fund dedicated to empowering people with disabilities has been allocated. The announcement took place during the events of the “Different, We Are Able” which was held in Cairo, to celebrate the PwD day.

Ghada Wally, the Minister of Social Solidarity stated that 80% of the fund will be allocated from the Long Live Egypt Fund whilst the remaining 20% will be provided as a grant from the Ministry of Endowment.

The new fund will be be used to ensure that people with disabilities are accounted for in the country’s infrastructure. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi urged that this amount is not sufficient and that all cadres of Egypt have to participate in helping to ease the struggles of people with disabilities in Egypt.

It’s commendable that awareness and effort to help people with disabilities are increasing exponentially. We daresay that we wish 2019 will present a new hope for people with disabilities in Egypt.

As corporations and governmental sectors are already collaborating to help ease the challenges facing people with disabilities in Egypt (we talked about this before here), we hope these efforts—and the enthusiasm required to carry on with it—don’t eventually wean off.

Source: DailyNewsEgypt