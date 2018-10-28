Halloween is just around the corner, and the parties will actually start this weekend. And you know what’s even scarier than Halloween? Trying to find the perfect costume. Let alone the pressure to have the best idea; whether you want to fulfill your dream of playing your favorite villain or you want to be all glammed up. Of course, you could go for something cutesy.

But why not shock everybody with something new that you could brag all night long about making yourself? Let’s go over some Halloween costumes that are easy to assemble at home and that will make you the star of the night.

1- Shokoukou/ Pop Art

Have you ever thought of making an appearance as the legendary Shokoukou? The king of laughter’s costume would definitely guarantee you a special entrance to the party. How about making it even more special by adding your own twist? All you need is:

A galabeya and a scarf

A beanie

Face paint so you can exaggerate your features

2- Slaughtered Bride

‘Killed by commitment’ is a statement that for sure will get you all the attention at the party. If you want to die in your wedding gown, here’s what you need:

Toilet paper and glue: Glue toilet paper on your neck and let it dry then gently cut through the middle as your injured throat. Cover it up with foundation to match your skin color.

Fake blood: Mix corn starch with maple syrup and red food coloring.

The wedding dress: You can just use any white dress, but don’t forget the veil

3. Sugar Skulls & The Day of the Dead

Let us glam the original idea of a skeleton a little bit. The Mexican tradition can take your costume to the next level. All you need is:

Black and white face paint

Colorful eyeshadow so you can let your imagination run wild

A flower crown and a black dress

4- Queen Bee “Beyonce”

There’s nothing more spectacular and glamorous than the queen of everything fabulous, “Beyonce”. Here’s a very easy and smart way to assemble this look:

. Glue a bunch of queen cards to a headband like a crown

. Get bee wings from any toy store and you’re now officially “Queen Bee”

5- Neon skull

Instagram queen “Kylie Jenner” broke the internet this year when she appeared in a YouTube video with rising star “James Charles”. He glammed her up with the neon skull look. So to glow in the dark like the fabulous “Kylie Jenner”, you need:

Black face paint

Vibrant colorful eyeshadow

White eyeliner or white face paint

You now have a few options to choose from for your Halloween party this week. Rock your costume and let us know how it went.