We all hate Cairo traffic and how suffocating it could be! We spend hours and hours in our cars every day, we could literally start making up stories and creating super inventions. Sometimes however, we encounter some of the most ironic situations that for a few moments take our minds off the endless jam.

When it’s suddenly a good idea to pick someone up while you’re stuck in traffic..

Might as well stop for a quick lunch break…

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

When you realize that most people in Egypt are probably suicidal…

If you’re Egyptian, you will know what “sharing is caring” really means…

When you find a sheep glaring at you from a motorcycle

When pedestrians are the ones actually making the traffic!

When people decide to stop in the middle of the street to start a fight…

 A folk of sheep crossing the street

When you look next to you and you see this

When you finally understand what’s causing the jam and you feel  like shooting yourself!

When you get super anxious about this mountain of garbage falling on top of your car so you start maneuvering to avoid it

“Arabeya haneya tekafy meya”

 Mysterious events of a mini bus mistaking a pedestrian over-crossing for a bridge..

Who knew we had horse races in Cairo!

race horse
photo credits: Ahmad Nagy Deraz

Only in Cairo’s manic streets one has the luxury of going through such fascinating unparalleled experiences! 

 

