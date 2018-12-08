Mindsalike & Cairo Angels are back hosting the RiseUp After Party! 250+ exclusive entrepreneurs, investors, and C-level executives from across Cairo and the region came to our event last year and we look forward to this year’s turnout!

Combining 650 Mindsalike members, Cairo Angels super active angel investment network and VIPs from RiseUp’s 5,000 attendees, this is going to be fun, engaging and a great networking opportunity.

Mindsalike is a fun new initiative to bring together entrepreneurs and the best minds at regular networking events in Cairo.

Entrepreneurs, C-level executives, angel networks, venture capitalists and more get to meet and talk about what matters most to them.

Cairo Angels is Egypt’s first formal angel investment network; investing in and supporting early-stage startups in Egypt and across the MENA region. Established in 2012, Cairo Angels convenes regular investment meetings to review pre-selected potential investees that meet the Cairo Angels investment criteria. Members may join virtually or physically in either Cairo or London.

While angels make their own investment decisions, Cairo Angels facilitates due diligence for opportunities that receive interest from investors, negotiates terms and finalizes deal closing. Post-investment, the Cairo Angels can also provide portfolio management services for its investors. Angels invest their personal money in return for a minority equity stake in the business, and collectively make investments that range between 250K to 2M Egyptian Pounds per Company.

The event is on Sunday the 9th December from 7 p.m. at SASS Restaurant & Bar in Imperial Boat, Zamalek.

