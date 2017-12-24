Most likely, if you have coconut oil in your cupboard, you eagerly sing its praises to whoever will listen, and why shouldn’t you!? Not only is coconut oil a healthy alternative to butter and oil, it can moisturize your face, body AND hair, whiten your teeth and tame frizz like no other product can. A google search for “uses for coconut oil” bombards you with lengthy lists for this multi-purpose substance.

Below are some of the amazing uses for coconut oil that you need to try now!

Natural Moisturizer

Coconut oil increases hydration and reduces water loss in seriously dry skin. Sounds like a recipe for a really good lotion! Whether you use it as a face moisturizer before bed, a body lotion, something to soothe chapped hands or an after-shower body moisturizer, it is sure to have a hydrating effect on whatever it touches.

Lip Balm

While we’re on the topic of hydration, this one seems pretty obvious. Since it has such powerful moisturizing abilities, it makes sense to use it as a beauty product. Chapped lips soothed!

Soothing Mosquito Bites

Coconut oil also speeds up the healing process. When applied directly to bug bites, it can stop the itching sensation, as it has anti-inflammatory properties that provide quick relief for itchy insect bites.

Sunburn Remedy

Sunburnt skin tends to be dry and itchy. Applying coconut oil may help relieve those symptoms by replenishing your skin’s natural moisture. This may be true because coconut oil is high in saturated fats, which are great for moisturizing your skin. Advocates of coconut oil claim it helps cool and soothe sunburnt skin and relieves symptoms such as itching and peeling.

Natural Hair Detangler

If your hair is dry or curly, it might be prone to tangles. This natural moisturizer can be used on wet hair to work through post-shower tangles, or on dry hair that’s just not playing nice.

Anti-frizz Serum

Got a case of the frizz? Coconut oil helps by penetrating your curls and smoothing out the irritating flyaways and fuzzies.

Overnight Conditioner

Coconut oil hair treatment is not only good for extensive dry hair, but it’s also an incredibly perfect hair treatment for damaged hair which has been over-processed or heat damaged. Just apply the oil to your hair, cover it with a cap -or not that’s your choice, sleep tight, wash it out the next morning and enjoy soft hair!

Teeth Whitener

Just take a teaspoon of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around for 15 minutes; spit it out and brush your teeth as you usually do. To get faster results you could also try adding coconut oil to your floss. This doesn’t promise immediate results; it takes time. But this process is boasted to be not only beneficial for whiter teeth, but also beneficial for oral health.

Shaving Cream

Many women in Egypt shave nowadays, and why not?! It’s painless, swift and practical. It’s also mandatory if you’re doing laser treatment. But shaving comes with those horrible shaving creams, plus the irritation of shaving itself. Next time, try coconut oil instead. Just rub it on your legs and shave. Voila! Sleek legs, no irritation.

Natural Make Up Remover

Most make-up removers have a very drying effect. Add to that the winter weather, you end up with very dry skin when you remove your makeup at night. Try using coconut oil instead. You’ll find it works wonders even on the most dry skin.

Removing Gum (or any other stickies) from Hair!

Whether it’s your kid’s gum or something sticky that fell out of a tree, coconut oil will save your tresses. Apply the oil directly to the gum, let it sit for a moment before slowly sliding the gum out.