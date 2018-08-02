Why travel all the way to Greece, when Greece is already here? Yes, Egypt now has its very own Greece! There’s nothing better than travelling to a beautiful getaway and Greece has always been at the top of the list! However, you no longer have to break the bank and travel abroad to see it! Paros, the new phase of Mountain View Ras El Hikma resort, is a beautiful recreation of Greece at the North Coast! Here are 11 strikingly captivating things about it:

1# The Traditional Greek Islands Summer Spirit:

Mountain View Ras El Hikma has this traditional, authentic Greek vibe to it that makes you forget you’re only vacationing in your own homeland, not the actual island of dreams!

2# A Ladies Beach:

To all the women, you don’t have to worry anymore, cause this one is for you, and you’re definitely gonna love it!

3# Taking the Swimming Experience to a Whole New Level:

It has around 19 swimming pools, and some beautiful beaches identical to the real Greece, with central pools to socialize, as well as private ones if you ever fancy some ‘me time’! What could be better?

4# A Greek-like Environment That Suits All:

It has been designed to suit all types of vacationers, for them to have the best time in the Greek recreation! Family atmosphere? Check. A spot for friends to chill together? Check. Relaxation matters? Check check check!

5# Less Than 3 Hours Away from Cairo:

The best part about it (Aside from all the fun Greek vibes we’re getting); it’s LESS than 3 hours away from Cairo, you’ll arrive in a blink of an eye!

6# Cozy Community Center:

Want to meet new people? Want to finish a few tasks on your laptop? Well, Mountain View Ras El Hikma also offers you that, as a very cozy, WiFi-accessible community centre is present to make your life easier!

7# The Promenade’s Awesome Views:

A little serenity is also important! That’s what you get in the promenade area where you can sit and enjoy the beautiful view of everything around you; from the pretty Greek architecture to the mesmerizing sunset.

8# AGORA’s Greek Entertainment Experience:

Because this is the place for you to have fun and enjoy your time, the night outings experience has gotten way easier, as you’ll find every essential in just one place, and that’s AGORA!

9# Open Green Spaces for the Greek Vibes Morning Walks:

Woke up early and want to burn off some calories before you head to the pool? Mountain View Ras El Hikma already has it sorted out for you!

10# Kids Wonderland:

You and your children will have the most fun, because while you’re chilling with friends or just relaxing by the beach, the apples of your eye will be playing in a very safe and fun-filled zone!

11# Livable Community:

Mountain View Ras El Hikma is a community that is eager to spend a good summer together; the resort was created in a perfect setting that blends privacy and fun social life with an eventful calendar with some of the most exciting concerts, parties, as well as the day-to-day activities that will ensure the community thrives all summer!

All of that definitely gave us all the summer vibes in the trendy Greek way, and we’d do anything to experience it ASAP! What about you?