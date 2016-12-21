Face it! 2016 was a torturous year that was not easy to get through. But through out those long and arduous 12 months there was a guiding light that led us through these tough times and that was El M3alem Ibrahim Sardeena. He was a shining beacon of tanmeya egtema3eya. Here’s all the moments we cherished his teachings this year:

( Note : give the page sometime to load all the GIFs )

1- When he taught us about environmental awareness

<br/> <iframe src="http://bteekh.com/embed/10482/" width="300" height="150">

2- When he taught us to never stop!

3- When he told us about the importance of making good friends

4- When he let us know our minds were the most important things

5- When he taught us to be self-starters



6- When he taught us how to deal with bad friends



7- And pushed us to rely on ourselves!



8- When he told us the secret to greatness



9- When he gave us the solution to unemployment



10- And showed us that money could buy happiness.



11- When he taught us to “trust no b***h”



12- And a way to deal with all the haters

Thank you M3alem Sardeena! You truly were our Egyptian Godfather. Rabena may7ermnash menak!