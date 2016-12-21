Face it! 2016 was a torturous year that was not easy to get through. But through out those long and arduous 12 months there was a guiding light that led us through these tough times and that was El M3alem Ibrahim Sardeena. He was a shining beacon of tanmeya egtema3eya. Here’s all the moments we cherished his teachings this year:
( Note : give the page sometime to load all the GIFs )
1- When he taught us about environmental awareness
2- When he taught us to never stop!
3- When he told us about the importance of making good friends
4- When he let us know our minds were the most important things
5- When he taught us to be self-starters
6- When he taught us how to deal with bad friends
7- And pushed us to rely on ourselves!
8- When he told us the secret to greatness
9- When he gave us the solution to unemployment
10- And showed us that money could buy happiness.
11- When he taught us to “trust no b***h”
12- And a way to deal with all the haters
Thank you M3alem Sardeena! You truly were our Egyptian Godfather. Rabena may7ermnash menak!