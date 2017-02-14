Since forever, CloseUp has been doing us more favors than we know. Apart from keeping our teeth in check and blessing us with 12 hours of fresh breath, they have also been indirectly helping us when it comes to love.
Everyone knows that if you have a killer smile, you’re bound to have a glitch-free day in the romance department. But now they have taken it upon themselves to come up with a genius campaign that bestows relationship wisdom on all of us. They took to the street and asked passersby about techniques that have worked on their target and about techniques that have hit the wall. Here’s what’s what.
1- If you want to get out of the friendzone, get the girl pizza
2- If you’re trying to win a girl’s heart, don’t talk too much about yourself
3- Know the person before you try to make a move
4- Be Confident
5- You must definitely brush your teeth (using CloseUp)
6- Don’t be all over them and have a separate life
Do your best and try to leave some things to imagination. Don’t give too much too fast because in the long run, that will bore whoever you’re trying to impress.
7- If you’re gonna flex your muscles, do it for a reason
Nobody likes a showoff but if you have something worth showing off, do it humbly and never excessively.
8- Don’t rush things and tell them you love them right away
Nobody loves their crush quickly and if you do, then your crush will know right away that you’re an emotionally vulnerable person who falls in love too fast and therefore naturally, falls out of love too fast as well.
9- Winter is the season of love because when she’s cold, you give her your jacket
It’s the oldest story in the book but still relevant to this day. A girl will swoon if you give her your jacket when it’s cold. Fashion brands have made millions using this to their advantage what with all the boyfriend jeans and boyfriend sweaters.
10- Compliment them on things other than their looks
Telling a girl she’s pretty or a guy that he’s handsome is a nice way to get the conversation going but it’s not gonna make it last for long. Notice aspects and quirks in their personalities, as well. Like them for who they are!
11- LISTEN
The key to anything in life is communication and communication starts and ends with listening well. If you actually listen to what they have to say, you will know how to insert yourself into their lives without them even noticing.