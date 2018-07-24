In today’s fast-paced life, the one surviving skill anyone would ask for is to be a multitasker! Who wouldn’t want to be able to juggle many apples in the air at the same breath? And when it comes to mutlitasking, Vaseline is a pro! Other than being a skin expert, you’ll be in awe of the many other uses of Vaseline that we probably had no idea about. Let’s count them down, shall we?

1. Love the scent of your favorite lotion, but it’s short-lived and now almost gone? Prolong its life by adding a bit of Vaseline into it. This will not change its scent, as Vaseline is unscented, thus preserving your favorite smell.

2. Lips, and their problems! They lack the top protective layer! Hence they are more susceptible to dryness. Vaseline® Lip Therapy® instantly softens and soothes helping to repair – not just coat – your lip barrier. Made with Vaseline® Jelly, it locks in moisture for beautiful, healthy lips

3. Your leather bag doesn’t shine anymore? Did you know that Vaseline helps shine leather bags?

4. Vaseline helps soften calluses and dry, tough skin on feet, if applied nightly.

5. Dab a little Vaseline onto your wrists and pulse points. Then spray your perfume. The scent will last much longer.

6. Fragile and breakable nails benefit from a regular massage with a mixture of Vaseline and glycerin!

7. Vaseline helps bruised skin heal, Vaseline® Jelly locks in moisture to protect and help skin heal.

8. Consistent application of Vaseline after a shower will help you ditch dry patches on your skin.

9. Exhausted your supply of your favorite makeup remover? No, don’t wash it off with face wash. First use Vaseline like you would your regular remover, and then use your face wash. Your skin will be the one thanking you later.

10. Hate that dried up nail polish on the mouth of your nail polish bottles? No more of that! Apply a tiny amount of Vaseline on your new nail polish bottles, and voila!

11. Summer is here, and it can be hard on your skin. If your skin does get burned, you can soothe it with Vaseline® Intensice Care Aloe Soothe Lotion. The soothing aloe helps to calm the skin and absorbs fast, for a non-greasy feel.

12. Use a bit of Vaseline on the inside of the candle-holder of your favorite scented candle before putting the candle in. This prevents the candle from sticking to it.

And that’s what we call folks, multitasking!