Why should we only wait for the weekend to go out and have fun?! Let’s make every day of the week as fun as the weekend.

Monday

1- Non stop Painting Day at 3elbt Alwan

For all the artists and painting lovers, that’s a day use in Maadi. It will last from 10 AM till 2 AM. They are also screening “The Square” movie at 7 PM and 11 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1604973202926845/

2- Karaoke Night at Room Art Space

From 8 PM till 11:30 PM, Room Art Space in Garden City hosts a Karaoke Night. Go with friends and face Monday by singing your heart out.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/551614295214288/

3- Azaar / Marc Wahba / Aly B at Cairo Jazz Club

Cairo Jazz will be hosting this trio for some crowd-drawing, groovy house beats.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/146568102823795/

4- Short Films Night at Magnolia

Magnolia arranges a screening of a group of recent highly selected short films (Motion Picture, Stop-Motion & Animation styles) from different nationalities.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1770679679663650/

5- Game Night at Yellow Umbrella

With their fun collection of games such as Lip Sync to your favorite songs, play Password, Family Feud and Guess it, Yellow Umbrella is also offering a free bucket of wings for every group of four.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/382637468814342/

Tuesday

6- Egyptian Project at 3elbet Alwan

3elbet Alwan are having a special night planned for us with a special performance of Egyptian Project tracks.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/216091275611522/

7- Shawerma (Debut) and Ahmed Saleh at CJC

CJC are having a sonically captivating performance with the electronic, lounge-lizardus, generative music of Shawerma, followed by genre-blurring, heavily percussive sounds, encompassing trip hop and Arabic beats of Ahmed Saleh.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1815662181818581/

8- Landscapes at Mashrabia Gallery

Xavier Puigmartí will be displaying his new collection of artworks. The major theme is landscapes, and the event will be held daily until April 4.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2090546897891171/

9- Mo3en at Basement Urban Pub

MO3en will be at Basement Urban Hub for one another night of Basementality! Just go and let us know how it went.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1710810158984069/

Wednesday

10- Wust El Balad at Cairo Jazz Club 610

CJC 610 is hosting Wust El Balad, one of Egypt’s most popular independent bands, for the very first time. The band will perform their latest album “Bantalouni El Jeans”, so don’t miss it!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/175875179714688/

11- Swan Lake at Cairo Opera House

A fan of ballet? Then you should probably go attend the Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Ballet at the Opera House. It will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 PM.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1830942790536205/

12- Dancer in the Dark at Cinema Daal

Cinema Daal is screening Dancer in the Dark Movie at 7:30 PM. If you are a fan of musicals, you should go see it.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/420005445102219/