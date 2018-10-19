The Ministry of Interior’s Facebook page announced that after some investigation in the framework of combating crime in all its forms, especially crimes of possession and trafficking in antiquities, the Egyptian police has seized 121 artifacts from a foreigner’s house in Zamalek. There were no details of his arrest nor his nationality.

After being examined by the competent committee, it turned out that 86 pieces date back to different eras of the Egyptian civilization, and are subject to the law of antiquities protection. They recommended that the rest of the seized artifacts be submitted to the competent authorities for examination.

The video released by the Ministry of Interior shows that most of the antiques are wall frames and wooden pieces of furniture.