Credits to Cairo Jazz Club

You only live once, so you better make the most out of it. Don’t wait for weekends and holidays to actually enjoy your life.

Below is a list of entertaining events happening around Cairo during this week.

Monday

1- The Silent Book Club at NVIC 

Image may contain: outdoor

Go and do nothing but read! The Netherlands-Flemish Institute in Cairo Library will be hosting the fourteenth get-together of the Silent Book Club, Cairo Chapter.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1896088103734818/

2- Goethe Film Week 2018 

From April 12 to April 19, Goethe Institute is hosting the film week. You can watch new German and Arabic feature films.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/299472220587765/

3- El Dor El Awal at CJC 610

Image may contain: one or more people and text

Mediterranean jazz is on the menu this Monday, presented by long standing original band El Dor El Awal.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/541903009578806/

4- Depression Relief Meditation at Mudra yoga

Image may contain: one or more people and text

This meditation will help you calm down, find some inner peace, and relieve the feelings of depression in an uplifting way.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1974744832790401/

5- Belgian Egyptian Band Fetoush at Eish & Malh

Join Eish & Malh for a special musical performance by members of the Belgian Egyptian Fetoush band that brings a mix of soul and blues.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/199647164146711/

Tuesday

6- Drum Circle in Gramophone 

Image may contain: indoor

Save your spot this Tuesday in the drum circle hosted by Gramophone, for a mid-week treat.

Event Details:  https://www.facebook.com/events/187204135406754/

 7- After Work BBQ in CJC 610

No automatic alt text available.

Work hard, party harder! Join CJC 610 for their weekly BBQ to unwind after a long day of work.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/372358876507183/

8- Burden of Dreams in Cimatheque 

Burden of Dreams deftly interrogates the cinematic process and explores the angst of making films. It will be screened in Cimatheque on Tuesday at 7 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/624902754518426/

9- Black & White duet at Makan

No automatic alt text available.

The Duo – Faisal Fouad (Piano) and Wael El Sayed (Accordion) – is interested in introducing a set of ideas that interact with music in a variety of ways, opening new horizons for reflection, debate, and contemplation.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/811466489062594/

Wednesday

10- Dirty Pop ft. Safi / AK at Cairo Jazz Club

Image may contain: text

Safi and DJ A.K are at it again with some Dirrrty POP! Prepare yourself to get down and dirty to your favorite 90’s pop jams for a dance-filled night!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1281128632031429/

11- The Marriage of Maria Braun at Cinema Daal 

Image may contain: 1 person, selfie and closeupCinema Daal will be screening the German movie “The Marriage of Maria Braun” this Wednesday at 7:30 PM, talking about Germany in the post-WWII era.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1544991455598666/

12- Mazaher ensemble at Makan

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing and night

Mazaher is an ensemble in which women play a leading role.
The musicians of Mazaher are among the last remaining Zar practitioners in Egypt.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/137138103796572/

13- Macadi Nahhas at CJC 610

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, text

Macadi Nahhas is considered a leading voice among young Jordanian artists. Nahhas revives and interprets traditional Mediterranean and Levantine folk songs that are long forgotten, making them her own.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1920458087978393/

So, did you decide yet what you’re gonna do?!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR