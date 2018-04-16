You only live once, so you better make the most out of it. Don’t wait for weekends and holidays to actually enjoy your life.

Below is a list of entertaining events happening around Cairo during this week.

Monday

1- The Silent Book Club at NVIC

Go and do nothing but read! The Netherlands-Flemish Institute in Cairo Library will be hosting the fourteenth get-together of the Silent Book Club, Cairo Chapter.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1896088103734818/

2- Goethe Film Week 2018

From April 12 to April 19, Goethe Institute is hosting the film week. You can watch new German and Arabic feature films.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/299472220587765/

3- El Dor El Awal at CJC 610

Mediterranean jazz is on the menu this Monday, presented by long standing original band El Dor El Awal.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/541903009578806/

4- Depression Relief Meditation at Mudra yoga

This meditation will help you calm down, find some inner peace, and relieve the feelings of depression in an uplifting way.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1974744832790401/

5- Belgian Egyptian Band Fetoush at Eish & Malh

Join Eish & Malh for a special musical performance by members of the Belgian Egyptian Fetoush band that brings a mix of soul and blues.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/199647164146711/

Tuesday

6- Drum Circle in Gramophone

Save your spot this Tuesday in the drum circle hosted by Gramophone, for a mid-week treat.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/187204135406754/

7- After Work BBQ in CJC 610

Work hard, party harder! Join CJC 610 for their weekly BBQ to unwind after a long day of work.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/372358876507183/

8- Burden of Dreams in Cimatheque

Burden of Dreams deftly interrogates the cinematic process and explores the angst of making films. It will be screened in Cimatheque on Tuesday at 7 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/624902754518426/

9- Black & White duet at Makan

The Duo – Faisal Fouad (Piano) and Wael El Sayed (Accordion) – is interested in introducing a set of ideas that interact with music in a variety of ways, opening new horizons for reflection, debate, and contemplation.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/811466489062594/

Wednesday

10- Dirty Pop ft. Safi / AK at Cairo Jazz Club

Safi and DJ A.K are at it again with some Dirrrty POP! Prepare yourself to get down and dirty to your favorite 90’s pop jams for a dance-filled night!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1281128632031429/

11- The Marriage of Maria Braun at Cinema Daal

Cinema Daal will be screening the German movie “The Marriage of Maria Braun” this Wednesday at 7:30 PM, talking about Germany in the post-WWII era.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1544991455598666/

12- Mazaher ensemble at Makan

Mazaher is an ensemble in which women play a leading role.

The musicians of Mazaher are among the last remaining Zar practitioners in Egypt.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/137138103796572/

13- Macadi Nahhas at CJC 610

Macadi Nahhas is considered a leading voice among young Jordanian artists. Nahhas revives and interprets traditional Mediterranean and Levantine folk songs that are long forgotten, making them her own.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1920458087978393/

So, did you decide yet what you’re gonna do?!