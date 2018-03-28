The week is almost over, which leave us with our favorite days: THE WEEKEND! And this weekend, it’s all about Music!

Thursday

1- Shady Al Qasseer & Friends at Room Art Space & Cafe

Room is hosting Shady Al Qaseer & Friends this weekend. The band plays a crossover of modern, modal jazz and ethnic music by merging rich jazz harmonies, a small brass section, and ethnic percussion creating unique sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/410978266031104/

2- The Commune Movie at Cimatheque

In case you missed the Danish film The Commune, you have the opportunity to catch it at Cimatheque this Thursday. the scrrning will take place at 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/986680671506788/

3- Farra’s Birthday at Cairo Jazz Club

If you witnessed Farra’s birthday celebration last year, then you know that calling a festival is no understatement!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2042884792598627/

4- Donia Anis Band & Habiba Zahran at 3elbt Alwan

3elbet Alwan is hosting the underground singer/songwriter and guitarist Donia Anis and the rising singer and songwriter Habiba Zahran. The live performance will take place Thursday at 7:30 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2108241739200836/

Friday

5- Wust El Balad at Darb1718

This is the “Bantalony El Jeans” album release concert of our one and only Wust El Balad.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2033722026907384/

6- Alpine Dweller / Fouad & Mounib at El Gomhouria Theater

As part of the Austrian Alpine Dweller’s first ever Egypt tour, this is a cross-cultural concert together with the Egyptian duo Fouad & Mounib.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/880943918757116/

7- Mohasseb’s 6th Anniversary ft. Heavy Pins at Cairo Jazz Club

By capturing the ears and hearts of fans for 6 years now, Mohasseb has become a CJC veteran. So don’t miss the celebrations this Friday night for his 6th Anniversary at CJC.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/246579209219192/

8- Do’souka at Room Art Space & Cafe

Room will be hosting Do’souka, one the coolest and most trending underground bands in Egypt this Friday! With their own unique music atmosphere, chill mix of acoustic/folk with a groovy swing vibe, it will be hard for you to resist dancing.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/883894778486941/

9- The Beatles Tribute at Cairo Opera House

Gearing up for the annual Spring concert! Glass Onion is a band that brings The Beatles music to life. They will take you on a Fab Four Journey from the early days of Love Me Do to the psychedelic era of Strawberry Fields Forever and the later days of Let It Be.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2015829595322704/

Saturday

10- Hossam Hosni Band at 3elbet Alwan

There is really no need to say anything about this one! It’s your loss if you miss it.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/203044303790610/

11- A Frank Sinatra Soiree at Magnolia

Magnolia is hosting their 3rd and 4th Sinatras concerts this Saturday at 8 PM and 10 PM. So don’t miss on “Flying to the Moon” with them.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/522664881461087/

12- The Cadillacs at Cairo Jazz Club 610

Whether you’re into dancing along or singing along, all that matters is that you join in the fun! The Cadillacs will be winding your engines with their rockabilly classics, fueled with tremendous talent & energetic covers!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/173840943264036/

13- Egyptian Project at Underground

By popular demand, Egyptian Project is back to Underground stage this Saturday for an acoustic night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/432410560536243/

Enjoy the weekend beats folks!