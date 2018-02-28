It’s our weekly post of the weekend guide filled with music, dancing and loads of FUN!

1- Sharmoofers, Masar Egbari & Autostrad

Uniting 3 of the most hit underground bands in 1 concert! The Music Scene Festival will be held at the Family Park.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1926136330749231/

2- Wust El Balad at The Tap East

It’s a busy weekend for all the underground bands apparently. Wust El Balad are heading east this Thursday with their amazing blend of sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2030406787236039/

3- Hysteria at ROOM

Room is hosting a fun night with Hysteria band. They will play some Disney musicals. Two concerts will be held, one at 6:30 PM and the other at 8:30 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/186741948725095/

4- Rami Attallah and Hazem Shaheen at Room Grand Experience

Interested in Jazz or Oud? Then this event is for you! In the framework “Room Grand Experience”, Rami Attallah and Hazem Shaheen will be playing next Friday in Grand Nile Tower hotel.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/343232632826309/

5- AndrOmidA at El Sawy Culture Wheel

El Sawy Culture Wheel will be hosting the band AndrOmidA next Friday. They will play most of The Wall (Pink Floyd) album with huge Floyd classics selections.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1972920403029112/

6- Amro and the Big Bang Boogie at Cairo Jazz Club

Cairo Jazz will be having another dynamic and entertaining Thursday night. The band covers will be everything from oldies to current favorites.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/346607682493181/

7- Theater of Dreams at Zigzag

Theater of Dreams is bringing together an interesting lineup of some favorite locals. Expect lots of melodies from Akladios, grooves from A.Salah, twists from Fayek and driven tech from Hafez.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/540736379609943/

8- Boogie Night ft. Ramy DJunkie at 610

Are you ready to have an epic night, make memories and more importantly to BOOGIE? It’s needless to say that CJC 610 is set to host its very first Boogie Night this Friday with Ramy the DJunkie.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1786574061393055/

9- Takh at the Tap West

For the first time ever, Takh are bringing their unique vibe to the Tap West this Friday. Make sure to catch their energetic entertaining performance, and dance to their groovy tunes.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1897988493849240/

10- DeeRailed / Special K at Cairo Jazz Club

They’re getting feverish this Friday with house beats, pumping dance floor and wonderful vibes.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/348470445652704/

11- Spectrum Exhibition at 3elbet Alwan

Artkhana and 3elbet Alwan are inviting artists and whoever is interested in art to join their upcoming exhibition: “Spectrum.” It’s taking place next Friday at 3elbet Alwan.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/162683657710416/

12- Because I am a Father Exhibition at Soma Art School & Gallery

A collaboration between 11 contemporary artists, 10 painters and 1 photographer is happening for this exhibition.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1590577037674799/

13- YWCA Annual Bazaar

YWCA are hosting their annual bazaar at Le Meridien Heliopolis.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/421756964920003/