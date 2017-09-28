A total of 13 fire engines battled out a huge fire that engulfed El Yosr Plastic Industries in the third industrial zone in Alexandria.

Alexandria’s security director, Major General Mostafa El-Nimr, received the devastating news from Borg Al-Arab police station, where three people have been wounded and transferred to Borg Al-Arab hospital.

After a thorough investigation by the officers of the Civil Protection Department, it is believed that the damages were due to a gas explosion caused by one of the equipment. The 600m2 factory belonged to Khalid Mahmoud Al Sayed Mohamed & co. and was unfortunately completely demolished.