Don’t let the crazy weather stop you Cairenes! Here is our weekly list of the hottest weekend events taking place in Cairo.

Thursday

1- Best of Andrea Bocelli & Frank Sinatra at the Opera House

In collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Cairo, Cairo Opera House is presenting the best songs of Andrea Bocelli & Frank Sinatra in the small hall.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/153614012140334/

2- Musical Night at Soul Lounge

If you’re looking for a chill night with some acoustic alternative rock, delicious snacks, soft drinks and a lively vibe, Soul’s got you covered!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/525115907889368/

3- The Dream Is Still Alive in Beit El Sura

A one of a kind Exhibition by Ahmed Hayman’s Photography that takes us on a journey through the hearts and minds of the beautiful Syrian women. You have the whole weekend to attend it.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/638767029795196/

4- Insane 002 at The Garden Nile Front

Insane Live 002 this time FT. The Talent girl Hala B with the Crazy Boy Marouane El – Boushi with the Incredible Fuzzy.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/222161641700865/

5- Hisham Blues at Saigon Lounge

Don’t miss a fun night full of the best classics of jazz and blues inspired by the world’s music legends every Thursday with Hisham Blues.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/160711324584118/

Friday

6- Redbull Fel Share3 2018

After 2 years, Redbull Fel Share3 is finally back in Egypt next Friday at Cairo Festival City Mall.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/169805370385824/

7- Karakeeb + Kashouty at The Tap East

Karakeeb will definitely make your night with their signature mixed musical styles followed by some cool pop tunes by Kashouty.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/204863413624758/

8- Cairo Wedding Festival At Dusit Thani LakeView

All the brides and grooms to be out there, drop everything and attend the most luxurious bridal event in town that everyone has been talking about!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/981879815283036/

9- Aguizi & Fahim / Ashmawy at CJC

Prepare to witness an exclusive night with the designated veteran duo Aguizi & Fahim and deck master Ashmawy. Come let the music sweep you away!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2027993930754549/

10- Tango Night at Room Art Space

ROOM is hosting a tango night with Flute & Bow band.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/201309387148264/

Saturday

11- Brunch n’ Chill at CJC 610

Farida El-Gueretly will kick off the day with some acoustic covers followed by some rockin’ blues by Bluezophrena and an upbeat indie sunset set by Hashem to round-off the night!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/138169903696531/

12- Live Music & BBQ at Yellow Umbrella

Percussionist Mahmoud Lokma pairs up with the multi talented Farah Khalil for a live music night, accompanied by some BBQ and a chill atmosphere.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/349759318879148/

13- Glass Onion at 3elbt Alwan Sheikh Zayed

This is the soft opening of 3elbet Alwan Sheikh Zayed (Ruya Club). It’s an open air concert at the garden with Glass Onion band.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/147350969304605/

Don’t let the forces of nature kill your vibes, weekenders!