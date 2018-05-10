This weekend is like no other; it’s the last one before Ramadan. So we’ve put you a list of 15 exciting things to do around Cairo to make the most out of it.

Thursday

1- Djunkie at the Tap West

Craving for nostalgic hits? the Tap West is your destination. Things will get a lot hotter, louder and cheesier with the DJunkie.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/108039136735559/

2- Theater of Dreams at Zigzag

To bring this crazy season to a close, ToD’s got a special collaboration. The line up for the night includes Dubai’s Plus Minus resident Mo Ezaby, our very own Misty and Fayek, and newcomer M.Badr with a classy warm up!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1914841005216398/

3- Mahmoud EL Leithy at 24K

When the weekend is here, let go of everything and enjoy the show Ft. The man himself, Mahmoud El Leithy with 24k’s surprise belly dancer.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1813320222297682/

4- Maat Kicks Off at Falaki Theater

Cairo Contemporary Dance Centre is hosting the launching events of Maat Dance Company. The events will start this Thursday till the 15th of May at AUC Falaki Theatre and Gallery in Downtown, Cairo.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/361645627657165/

5- “Printemps Des Artistes” Exhibition at Darb 1718

Darb 1718 is hosting the second edition of “The Printemps des Artistes”. The exhibition is taking place till 12th of May.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/151308915715890/

Friday

6- Cairokee Empire at Cairo Festival City



For the first time, Cairokee is organizing their own concert under their very own brand, and with a theme that’s here to stay: Cairokee Empire.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/310013792865302/

7- Massar Egbari at The Tap West

The Tap West is raising their game this weekend! Egypt’s favorite rock band Massar Egbari will take over the stage with a banging performance as per usual.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/208994203164585/

8- Disco Misr / A Squared at CJC 610

For their last Spinning Friday of the season, CJC 610 brings you Cairo’s ultimate DJ duos Disco Misr and A-Squared. You won’t be able to stay away from the dance floor!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1035025419980295/

9- French Touch at The French Institute

French Touch #2: LB aka Labat – Bosaina – JellyZone Deejee. Be ready for a performance mixing electronic music and visual installations.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/606464449717345/

10- Jazz Night at ROOM Art Space

Room is inviting you to another great jazz night with Sara Moullablad & Rashad Fahim on piano, Andre Segone on bass and Miguel Merino on drums.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/370769380092164/

Saturday

11- Hisham Abbas at CJC 610

CJC 610 got the surprise of a generation this Saturday with the Egyptian pop sensation Hisham Abbas! Djunkie will be joining this nostalgic 90’s night with all the right beats!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/199043554231324/

12- MTM, Sheba and Armen V at The Tap West

Again and again The Tap West is taking us by surprise this weekend. Nostalgia will hit you in the face as MTM are heading west, followed by Egypt’s Shaabi singer Sheba. Then Armen V will keep his signature beats going late into the night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/343261686199454/

13- Hana Afifi & The Gang at Yellow Umbrella

A soulful jazzy evening of Arabic, English and French groovy tunes originally sung by Ella Fitzgerald, Fairouz, Lena Chamamyan, Beth Hart, among others.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/438474449946648/

14- Disco Misr at Bourbon

Bourbon has put together a sublime Saturday night for you to to get your Bourbon on with Disco Misr’s revived oriental sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2035501963369656/

15- Salata Baladi at Cimatheque

Salata Baladi is a profoundly personal and complex exploration of the filmmaker’s diverse heritage. It will be screened at 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/952469618267204/

Stay entertained, weekenders!