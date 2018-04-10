A three day week is our favorite kind of week, since the weekend will be here before we even know it. And with it comes our weekly guide of the most interesting things happening around Cairo.

Thursday

1- Cheeseballs at The Tap Maadi

You better be prepared to shake it off, since The Tap Maadi will be throwing at you the always-epic cheesiest hits this Thursday night.

2- Movie Night in Gramophone

Gramophone will be screening “The Greatest Showman” this Thursday at 7 PM.

3- Ritza / Neobyrd in Cairo Jazz Club

Electro pop band Ritza followed by the electronica DJ and producer Neobyrd are set to give you an unforgettable performance.

4- Eatalian Night in Yellow Umbrella

With the screening of the movie EAT PRAY LOVE, Yellow Umbrella will give you an Italian Dining Experience you will not forget. All this mixed with some Italian music before, in between and after the movie.

5- Bahiyya at Room Art Space

Room Art Space is inviting you to Bahiyya concert. Bahiyya is a contemporary Egyptian folk band that plays oriental music for great musicians like Sayyed Darwish and Sheikh Imam.

6- Hageen in Darb1718

Darb1718 are having monthly musical nights held on their roof under the name “Mazzika x El Sat7”. This time they are hosting Hageen. It’s a North African music band with a strong pertinence to the African culture.

Friday

7- Paranoid Eyes at Room Grand Experience

Go enjoy Pink Floyd covers played by Paranoid Eyes, with a great passion for Pink Floyd music, the spiritual atmospheric mood, and state of mind.

8- ‘Twin Peaks’ Season 2 Marathon in Cimatheque

This Friday from 3 PM to 8 PM, Cimatheque will be screening 6 episodes of Twin Peaks Season 2. Go binge watch there.

9- Cairo Big Band and Malnoia at El Sawy

For a night of Jazz, The Culture Wheel is having 2 bands from Egypt and Netherlands this Friday at 8 PM.

10- Drum Circle at Gusour

Try a new experience, get rid of your negative energy and go have some fun. Gusour is inviting you to play some percussion with Mostafa Bakkar.

11- Dawar Open Mic Night

Here’s your chance to shine at the Dawar Open Mic this Friday from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Saturday

12- Brunch n’ Chill at CJC 610

The perfect wrap-up for the weekend with brunchy treats in a sunny outdoor space, alongside with the smooth classic rock tunes provided by Omar Kay and blues cover by Bluenotes. With the sunset, Sebzz will take over to keep you dancing.

13- Karaoke Night at Basement

This would be a great opportunity to stretch out your vocal chords.

14- RT Nuba / Kirk Macdonald + Fusion Jam at CJC

Jazz Musician, Kirk MacDonald, will play a delightful assortment of jazz compositions, followed by the Nubian Band RT Nuba. Both will collaborate after for a fusion jam, blending traditional Nubian sounds with jazz.

15- Brunch & Jazz at Eish & Malh

Listen to the music while enjoying their delicious brunch menu, this Saturday.

