Credits to Cairo Bites

Cairo is on fire this weekend! And we want to make sure that you have a full idea of all the exciting things happening around you. So here is our weekly list of the weekend events, and this time they are totally irresistible.

Thursday 

1- YUMA at El Genaina Theater

Image may contain: 2 people, text

The Tunisian band Ÿuma, known for their original mashups of oriental and Western songs, will be performing at El Genaina Theater for the first time.

Event Details:  https://www.facebook.com/events/123561571821975/

2- VIVID Album Night at CJC 610

With Ashmawy, Hazem Beltagui and Paul Thomas, CJC 610 are introducing a VIVID Album Night this Thursday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/602768470070037/

3- Maurice K & Egyptian Friends at Cairo Opera House

No automatic alt text available.

Between mystic and energy, what Maurice K remembers from traditional music is dance and trance. The concert will be held in the Open Air Theater at 8 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1815391155421188/

4- “Une Vie” Movie in the French Institute Heliopolis

Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling

It’s a movie night at the French Institute from 7 PM this Thursday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/380714102409307/

5- The Secret of Dramatic Portraits in Beit el Sura

Image may contain: 3 people, text and closeup

This workshop will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with instructor Mohamed Hassan.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/597079604005983/

Friday

6- Cairo Bites Food Festival at Family Park

Image may contain: 5 people, shoes and text

Cairo Bites is organizing its 5th food festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring Wust El Balad band to enjoy a good taste of music along with all the food you can imagine.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/789493061246373/

7- Whirling Workshop at Bardo Clubhouse

Whirl with Agni Tzvete in that introductory workshop that will last for a half day at Bardo from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/189313031684449/

8- Mohasseb at Cairo Jazz Club 

Image may contain: 1 person, text

Mohasseb will keep the crowd on their toes with more of his uplifting progressive house sets. Expect a massive party!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/158288214852721/

9- The Platform Ride by Nile Kayak Club 

Image may contain: 1 person, ocean, outdoor, water, nature and text

This week NKC are offering introductory morning and afternoon rides over Cairo River Nile on Friday and Saturday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1656140871122318/

10- Aguizi & Fahim at Le Deck

Image may contain: 1 person, text

Join Le Deck for the all-famous Friday Clubbing night with Aguizi and Fahim.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/977743795715740/

11- Wust El Balad at The Tap West

Image may contain: 5 people

It’s a Wust El Balad Friday apparently! In case you didn’t catch them Friday morning at The Family Park, you still have the chance to catch them at night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/236963816872459/

 

Saturday

12- Gin&Grin Day Party at La Taberna

Image may contain: sunglasses

A wild and fun combination can raise the bar for being the most adventurous day party experience in Cairo.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1867871776597296/

13- Saturday Afternoons at Kazoku 

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing, text and outdoor

Kozoku is promising us a fun filled event with delicious food and the amazing vibes and sounds of Kris Santiago and Blu C.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1752797528113338/

14- Live Music & BBQ at Yellow Umbrella 

No automatic alt text available.

BBQ by sunset to the tunes of Adam Mohamed Daoud and his guitar covering songs and a performance by Mai Amr on her ukulele. The perfect end to your weekend.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/351357792021535/

15- Oriental Saturday at CJC 

No automatic alt text available.

CJC is hosting a double header of live music with Alexandrian band Almena and local favorites Bahiyya.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/218940095507712/

Move it Cairenes! Enjoy your weekends!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR