Cairo is on fire this weekend! And we want to make sure that you have a full idea of all the exciting things happening around you. So here is our weekly list of the weekend events, and this time they are totally irresistible.

Thursday

1- YUMA at El Genaina Theater

The Tunisian band Ÿuma, known for their original mashups of oriental and Western songs, will be performing at El Genaina Theater for the first time.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/123561571821975/

2- VIVID Album Night at CJC 610

With Ashmawy, Hazem Beltagui and Paul Thomas, CJC 610 are introducing a VIVID Album Night this Thursday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/602768470070037/

3- Maurice K & Egyptian Friends at Cairo Opera House

Between mystic and energy, what Maurice K remembers from traditional music is dance and trance. The concert will be held in the Open Air Theater at 8 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1815391155421188/

4- “Une Vie” Movie in the French Institute Heliopolis

It’s a movie night at the French Institute from 7 PM this Thursday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/380714102409307/

5- The Secret of Dramatic Portraits in Beit el Sura

This workshop will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with instructor Mohamed Hassan.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/597079604005983/

Friday

6- Cairo Bites Food Festival at Family Park

Cairo Bites is organizing its 5th food festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring Wust El Balad band to enjoy a good taste of music along with all the food you can imagine.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/789493061246373/

7- Whirling Workshop at Bardo Clubhouse

Whirl with Agni Tzvete in that introductory workshop that will last for a half day at Bardo from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/189313031684449/

8- Mohasseb at Cairo Jazz Club

Mohasseb will keep the crowd on their toes with more of his uplifting progressive house sets. Expect a massive party!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/158288214852721/

9- The Platform Ride by Nile Kayak Club

This week NKC are offering introductory morning and afternoon rides over Cairo River Nile on Friday and Saturday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1656140871122318/

10- Aguizi & Fahim at Le Deck

Join Le Deck for the all-famous Friday Clubbing night with Aguizi and Fahim.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/977743795715740/

11- Wust El Balad at The Tap West

It’s a Wust El Balad Friday apparently! In case you didn’t catch them Friday morning at The Family Park, you still have the chance to catch them at night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/236963816872459/

Saturday

12- Gin&Grin Day Party at La Taberna

A wild and fun combination can raise the bar for being the most adventurous day party experience in Cairo.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1867871776597296/

13- Saturday Afternoons at Kazoku

Kozoku is promising us a fun filled event with delicious food and the amazing vibes and sounds of Kris Santiago and Blu C.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1752797528113338/

14- Live Music & BBQ at Yellow Umbrella

BBQ by sunset to the tunes of Adam Mohamed Daoud and his guitar covering songs and a performance by Mai Amr on her ukulele. The perfect end to your weekend.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/351357792021535/

15- Oriental Saturday at CJC

CJC is hosting a double header of live music with Alexandrian band Almena and local favorites Bahiyya.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/218940095507712/

Move it Cairenes! Enjoy your weekends!