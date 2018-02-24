If you’re spending a boring weekend with your laptop and can’t find anything to watch, here’s a list of our favorite must see classical movies.

The Godfather

Bring a little action into your weekend and watch this Mafia inspired marvel starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

Pretty in Pink

Amidst a class struggle in a normal high school, Andie Walsh falls in love with the unconventional rich guy and struggles to preserve a relationship.

When Harry Met Sally

After losing connection, Harry and Sally reconnect after failing to find love.

Jumanji

Trapped in a board game, Alan Parrish and Sarah Whittle find their way out through various obstacles and majestic challenges. A must watch adventure!

Big

When Josh wishes to be big, his wish comes true. We watch him battle the adult life as a child.

The Outsiders

Based on a classic novel, The Outsiders is another movie about class struggle. In this movie, we live in the eyes of Ponyboy Curtis who befriends rich girls and starts a fight.

The Breakfast Club

Adults are yet to understand teenagers, the never ending back and forth. The Breakfast Club highlights the disagreements between not only teachers and students, but students and other students as well. It distinguishes the differences the various students reveal. A real eye-opener.

Annie

The loved by all classic story is depicted marvelously in this Disney version (1999); we see an all new display of the story with a beautiful soundtrack.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a disabled little boy who dreams big. We watch Tom Hanks play the role of Forrest who runs through life with a head held high. A drama to inspire many.

Say Anything

A truly relatable love story between John Cusak and Diane Court straight after they graduate from high school. Definitely a movie to see if you’re looking to spend a romantic evening.

Weekend at Bernie’s

A classic comedy showing two employees who spend a weekend at their boss’s beach house. Only to find him dead.

Dirty Dancing

One of the most romantic movies ever made. Dirty Dancing shows Patrick Swayze’s battle to get the girl – which he always does. Not only is it a perfect way to feel the love, but also full of dance numbers you could dance to!

The Sound of Music

Based in Austria straight before WWII, The Sound of Music is set around Maria, a failing nun, who becomes a governess at a marine captain’s home.

16 Candles

After forgetting her 16th birthday, Samantha’s family absorb themselves into her sister’s wedding, setting her birthday aside. We then notice Samantha developing a secret admirer.

Sleepless in Seattle

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in an unusual romance between two people who meet on the radio. We discover as they uncover each other and find love.

Grease

In a fruitful musical, John Travolta and Olivia Newton John star in a high school romantic comedy as they fall in love breaking all boundaries once again.

You’ve Got Mail!

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan back again being unusual! They play the roles of two business rivals who meet and fall in love through E-Mail.