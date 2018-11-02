By: Dunya Hassanien

Not only are women getting more involved and present in what used to be male-dominated sports, but they’re also becoming pros at them.

Professional bodybuilder Dina Abdel Maqsoud won the gold medal at the women physique category of the Ukrainian Championship on Bodybuilding and Fitness, held in late October.

This prestigious win makes Maqsoud the first Egyptian female bodybuilder to ever win a medal at an international championship.

In press remarks, the medal-winning champion said that she is aspiring of snatching the title of Ms. Olympia in the foreseeable future.

It is worth mentioning that Maqsoud is an affiliated member of the National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness of Ukraine.

Taking a trip down memory lane, and back in August 2018, the legendary international Paralympics weight-lifter Fatma Omar scooped out gold at the Algiers 2018 Para Powerlifting African Championships.

Sports are not an exclusive preserve of men only, as you know, women refuse to settle.