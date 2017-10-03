Career Advancers, an online based platform that provides the masses with the most recent job offerings, conducted an online survey asking employees to rate and write a review on their employers/companies. The outcomes are astonishing.

The 10 best employers based on criteria:

Career Advancers took the first step to ask people about their employers for several reasons that would benefit both, the workplace as well as the employee. It would help the employer to better themselves in the field, and will help the employee choose the employer they work for based on somewhat factual data.

The following were picked as the 20 best employers in general:

Kantar Millward Brown: Specializes in branding strategy, communication and marketing development, media and digital advertising.

Watch the video below to know more about the initiative

On a side note, only 3000 employee took the survey and rated their employers, so this might not be the fairest result. However, if you wish to review your employer and get the competition as just as it can get, click to take the survey.