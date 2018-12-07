A new year always means new beginnings, and a new beginning needs to be a healthy one. We have been exhausting our hair and skin with chemicals in our everyday choice of products and makeup to the point that damaging them became a daily routine. We, hereby, introduce to you some natural alternatives, in order to reduce the effects of chemicals on your hair and skin.

Hair Products

Since our hair is a regular subject to heat, we can’t damage it further by using shampoos and hair dyes that contain sulphate and ammonia. L’Oreal released their plant-based 100% natural hair dye, Botanea, in 2017. They also offer sulphate free shampoo and conditioner with coconut oil and cocoa butter. Pandora Egypt also produces natural shampoo with jojoba oil, in addition to their bestseller, hair oil which stimulates hair growth and limits hair loss.

Combs and Brushes

Wooden combs and brushes glide through smoothly and make detangling so much easier, adding volume and bounce to your hair. The Body Shop has a variety of bamboo brushes and combs as well.

Face Products

The Body Shop’s collection of Vitamin E facial products are getting tons of positive reviews. The collection constitutes of a cleanser, a gentle wash, a night cream, a moisture lotion and a face mist that will all help your face glow.

Body Products

Bath & Body Works offers a variety of natural Shea butter body creams with different fragrances. Imtenan also brings a group of natural soaps with milk and honey, Dead Sea mud and honey and oatmeal. Similarly, Urban Ducks offer a natural body and face scrub with green tea.

Makeup

Bourjois is setting an example for other makeup brands to go green with its Bio Detox Organic Foundation and Perfecting Powder. The Body Shop also offers natural makeup for all types of skin, to give your skin a much needed break from chemicals. Their bestsellers include Brow Sculpt 3-In-1, Fresh Faced Finish Foundation and Matte Lip Liquid Lipstick.