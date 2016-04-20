Though we have brilliant Egyptian authors and screenwriters, for some odd reasons, we tend to copy and imitate film ideas from Western movies. To be fair, we are not the blind copying type; we tend to adapt the idea and localize it. Nevertheless, we should always credit the original movies.
Below are 21 Egyptian movies adapted from Hollywood:
1. Sleeping With The Enemy & Khalig Ne3ma
2. This Mean War & Gawaza Miri
3. Shallow Hal & Habibi Na2eman
4. Night At The Museum & El Harb El 3alameya El Talata
5. Rain Man & El Tourbiny
6. Just Like Heaven & 3ala Gosety
7. Pretty Woman & Khadema W Laken
8. Ted & Sone3 Fi Masr
9. Monster In Law & Game Over
10. A Beautiful Mind & Asef 3ala El Ez3ag
11. Malena & Halwet Rou7
12. Bedazzled & Tir Enta
13. The Magnificent Seven & Shams El Zanaty
14. Scent Of A Woman & Amir El Zalam
15. Father Of The Bride & 3aris Men Geha Amneya
16. Groundhog Day & 1000 Mabrook
17. Cheaper By The Dozen & El Dadah Dody
18. What Women Want & El Hasah El Sab3a
19. Stranger Than Fiction & Had Same3 Haga
20. I love Trouble & Ga2ana El Bayan El Taly
21. The Family Man & El Anesa Mama
Got any to add to the list?