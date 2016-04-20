Though we have brilliant Egyptian authors and screenwriters, for some odd reasons, we tend to copy and imitate film ideas from Western movies. To be fair, we are not the blind copying type; we tend to adapt the idea and localize it. Nevertheless, we should always credit the original movies. 

Below are 21 Egyptian movies adapted from Hollywood:

1. Sleeping With The Enemy & Khalig Ne3ma 

Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 1.38.28 AM

2. This Mean War & Gawaza Miri

Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.01.18 AM

3. Shallow Hal & Habibi Na2eman 

Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 1.48.30 AM

4. Night At The Museum & El Harb El 3alameya El Talata 

Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.01.50 AM

5. Rain Man & El TourbinyScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.04.45 AM

6. Just Like Heaven & 3ala Gosety

Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 1.58.10 AM

7. Pretty Woman & Khadema W LakenScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.00.31 AM

8. Ted & Sone3 Fi MasrScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.16.49 AM 

9. Monster In Law & Game Over Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.01.36 AM

10. A Beautiful Mind & Asef 3ala El Ez3ag
Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.08.44 AM

11. Malena & Halwet Rou7Screen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.02.21 AM

12. Bedazzled & Tir EntaScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.21.31 AM

13. The Magnificent Seven & Shams El ZanatyScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 12.02.05 AM

14. Scent Of A Woman & Amir El ZalamScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.24.44 AM

15. Father Of The Bride & 3aris Men Geha AmneyaScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.28.29 AM

16. Groundhog Day & 1000 MabrookScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.32.39 AM

17. Cheaper By The Dozen & El Dadah DodyScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.40.32 AM

18. What Women Want & El Hasah El Sab3aScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.43.00 AM

19. Stranger Than Fiction & Had Same3 HagaScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.46.19 AM

20. I love Trouble & Ga2ana El Bayan El TalyScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 2.57.36 AM

21. The Family Man & El Anesa MamaScreen Shot 2016-04-20 at 3.01.32 AM

Got any to add to the list?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mohamed Hazem

    A great list Amina and it is true that these movies share similar plotlines. I do recall though that “teer enta” crew had the decency to state that they drew inspirations from bedazzled. Do note that Hollywood is not really that creative. The amount of Shakespearian adaptations and Japanese animes they “borrowed” are beyond count.

    • Amina Moustapha

      Thank you Mohamed!! Yea, I know Hollywood is not that creative, maybe next time I will write an article about it 🙂

  • Yusra Salama

    great job
    you should complete the list
    inception = تصبح على خير
    and so on