Though we have brilliant Egyptian authors and screenwriters, for some odd reasons, we tend to copy and imitate film ideas from Western movies. To be fair, we are not the blind copying type; we tend to adapt the idea and localize it. Nevertheless, we should always credit the original movies.

Below are 21 Egyptian movies adapted from Hollywood:

1. Sleeping With The Enemy & Khalig Ne3ma

2. This Mean War & Gawaza Miri

3. Shallow Hal & Habibi Na2eman

4. Night At The Museum & El Harb El 3alameya El Talata

5. Rain Man & El Tourbiny

6. Just Like Heaven & 3ala Gosety

7. Pretty Woman & Khadema W Laken

8. Ted & Sone3 Fi Masr

9. Monster In Law & Game Over

10. A Beautiful Mind & Asef 3ala El Ez3ag



11. Malena & Halwet Rou7

12. Bedazzled & Tir Enta

13. The Magnificent Seven & Shams El Zanaty

14. Scent Of A Woman & Amir El Zalam

15. Father Of The Bride & 3aris Men Geha Amneya

16. Groundhog Day & 1000 Mabrook

17. Cheaper By The Dozen & El Dadah Dody

18. What Women Want & El Hasah El Sab3a

19. Stranger Than Fiction & Had Same3 Haga

20. I love Trouble & Ga2ana El Bayan El Taly

21. The Family Man & El Anesa Mama

Got any to add to the list?