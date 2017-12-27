Despite what all the travel sites say, we all know there is nothing worth going all the way to Sinai for except maybe to sit in a resort in Sharm. Seriously, what is even out there anyway?

 

The beaches are seriously disappointing.

Ras Mohammed sinai egypt
Ras Mohammed, Trip Advisor

 

The color of the water is just so blah.

Lagona-Beach-Dahab
Lagona Beach, Dahab, Always Egypt

 

There is nothing interesting to look at while sunbathing.

castle-zaman- sinai egypt
Castle Zaman, Nature Travel Egypt

 

Seriously, what about this looks relaxing?

Ras Shitan sinai egypt
Ras Shitan, eventtus

 

Can you even build a sand castle out of that “perfect” sand? What a waste of effort.

sharks bay sharm egypt sinai
Sharks Bay, Trip Advisor

 

Anyone interested in diving should just not come.

threepoolsdahab
Three Pools, Dahab, Red Sea Divers Intl

 

They won’t find any places interesting

diving sinai
Juergen Donauer

 

There’s nothing to see in the waters of Sinai.

boat-trip-to-ras-mohamed-from-sharm-in-sharm-el-sheikh-196187
Water Life near Ras Mohamed, La Vacanza Travel

 

It’s like the sea life just disappears once it hits the coast of the Sinai.

diving red sea turtle
Fantasea Red Sea

 

Anyone who wants to do new and edgy sports also won’t find anything to do.

Ras Sudr kite surfing sinai egypt
Kite Surfing, Ras Sudr, Planet Kite Surf Holidays

 

There are basically zero opportunities for wind surfing and kite surfing.

windsurfing dahab sinai
Windsurfing, Dahab, Memphis Tours

 

There’s just basically no adventure to be had in Sinai khalas.

camels mt. sinai egypt
Mt. Sinai, Polityka

 

No roads to explore.

cycling sinai egypt
World Biking Info

 

No scenery to take your breath away.

beautiful sinai landscape
UPI

 

No natural wonders to marvel at.

coloured canyons sinai egypt
Coloured Canyons, Thousand Wonders

 

No sunrises worth catching.

Mt. Sinai
Mt. Sinai, Travel Centre

 

The wildlife is decidedly bland and not colorful.

Feynan_Wild_life_Lizard_10_Sinai_Agama
Eco Companions

 

Magnificent is a word that could never be used.

Ras Mohammed wildlife bird
Tour Egypt

 

There are no significant historical or cultural sites that add to Egypt.

nawamis_tombes egypt sinai
Nawamis Tombes, Egypt Villa

 

There is nothing to explore or learn about.

Qalaat Al-Guindi Sinai Egypt
Qalaat Al-Guindi, Megalithic

 

Anything that might be there is pretty ugly.

Pharoah's Island Sinai
Pharoah’s Island, Global Travels

 

Or really unimpressive.

st-catherines monastery sinai
St. Catherines Monastery, Ancient Faith

 

Even when you go to the city, it doesn’t even feel like civilization.

soho_square sharm
Soho Square, Sharm, Savoy-Sharm

 

The atmosphere is not at all appealing.

Dahab lighthouse
Dahab Lighthouse, Fantasea Red Sea

 

Overall, if you are looking for a great getaway, the Sinai is not the place for you.

sinai desert
Dahab 4 You

 

Obviously, this article is a sarcastic way to show just how amazing Sinai actually is. It’s a wonderful place that should be on everyone’s list to travel to. The diving is not only some of the best in the region, but in the entire world. The history is fascinating, the views are incredible, and it’s a great place to get away from it all. Happy travels.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Omar

    Despite the fact that egyptians who are worthy to know about Sinai already know about Sinai for several years now and it doesn’t really need to be advertised internally , it’s a great article <3
    although you forgot to mention that it's also a sacred land due to the holy events happened there in the past which makes it full of energy and peacefulness.

  • Yusef Abdelhamid

    Bad impressions and then you throw LOL, I was just kidding. How stupid and unproductive is that to give that much shirty feedback and what makes you think that everyone is going to continue reading the whole pathetic article. Talk about
    our country to impress the rest, not to make us fade away!

    • Raghda A. El Sayed

      your lack of sense of humor is what’s letting us fade away.

  • You are using one of my pictures without crediting me or licensing it – so I call ths copyright infringement!

    • We are in the process of correcting this, waiting for your reply by email to properly credit you.

    • Diana Brauch

      Your picture for sale? 🙂

      • Might be. Does it matter? My picture taken without credit – I am a writer for open source and strongly believe in sharing stuff – but my only ever rule is CC-By-SA and that could be respected I guess if you don’t pay for pictures

  • Jayda El Zarka

    This is disgusting. You just put amazing photos and put bad comments. If you are Egyptian you have to defend your country , you are looking on the bad side look on the bright side this is God’s creation. And the sea is one of the things that shocked me , what is the meaning of blah ? You people MAKE ME SICK??

    • aya

      Seriously relax, this is a SARCASTIC article showing all the amazing things in Sinai in a SARCASTIC way. And if you even bothered reading the article under the pictures you would’ve known that already…don’t be so quick to defence!

  • Diana Brauch

    Love the sarcasm! Makes people reconsider going regardless of bad comments because of the political situation. Smart move.

  • Sarah Amin

    I loved the pictures but the titles is baaaaaaaaaaad .. I only clicked on it to bash it in the comments .. I get the sarcasm and all but bear in mind that if it’s not an egyptian checking the titles , you’re only bashing your country

  • Yasamin Badiei

    Beautiful 🙂

  • christianalbertmueller

    to be true, i loved this article. i lived 10 years in dahab and the writing is kind a style how ppl feel and talk there. “we know our ugly dahab” or ‘if the trash would be gone from our streets it wouldnt be dahab anymore’ is just kind a funny talk.
    For sure just taking photos without credit was not the best idea and you should ask before. would be similar someone copies your article and put his name bellow.
    Anyhow we are all not perfect (like dahab) .. and hope the good vibes of beautiful sinai will spread for some love and peace around the world.

  • Nice Collection of Pics i love it..

  • nice pics thanks