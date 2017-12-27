Despite what all the travel sites say, we all know there is nothing worth going all the way to Sinai for except maybe to sit in a resort in Sharm. Seriously, what is even out there anyway?

The beaches are seriously disappointing.

The color of the water is just so blah.

There is nothing interesting to look at while sunbathing.

Seriously, what about this looks relaxing?

Can you even build a sand castle out of that “perfect” sand? What a waste of effort.

Anyone interested in diving should just not come.

They won’t find any places interesting

There’s nothing to see in the waters of Sinai.

It’s like the sea life just disappears once it hits the coast of the Sinai.

Anyone who wants to do new and edgy sports also won’t find anything to do.

There are basically zero opportunities for wind surfing and kite surfing.

There’s just basically no adventure to be had in Sinai khalas.

No roads to explore.

No scenery to take your breath away.

No natural wonders to marvel at.

No sunrises worth catching.

The wildlife is decidedly bland and not colorful.

Magnificent is a word that could never be used.

There are no significant historical or cultural sites that add to Egypt.

There is nothing to explore or learn about.

Anything that might be there is pretty ugly.

Or really unimpressive.

Even when you go to the city, it doesn’t even feel like civilization.

The atmosphere is not at all appealing.

Overall, if you are looking for a great getaway, the Sinai is not the place for you.

Obviously, this article is a sarcastic way to show just how amazing Sinai actually is. It’s a wonderful place that should be on everyone’s list to travel to. The diving is not only some of the best in the region, but in the entire world. The history is fascinating, the views are incredible, and it’s a great place to get away from it all. Happy travels.