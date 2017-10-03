It is totally normal that we take things for granted, that we underestimate the importance of family, a spouse and most importantly we underestimate ourselves. “Bokra yom gedeed” has been heard so many times and we use it to get going with our day- the typical routine we are used to.

We forget that each new day is a day closer to the end. And each passing day is a wasted opportunity to turn your life around.

1. I wish I lived for myself and not for others

This sentence is truly heartbreaking as you take a step back and look at your life as a whole. The majority of people live their life for the happiness of others; to please the people, to be accepted, to follow the social norms. And you tend to forget who you are as a person and who you are meant to be. Ask yourself, am I doing this for me? Or am I doing this because it is what is expected of me?

2. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard

This sentence is usually always misinterpreted. If you work hard, your work will pay off and once it pays off, you can focus on other important things. And even if it’s hard, remember that your family is there and they matter the most. Never stay stuck to your work or let it control your life. I’ve met people who have absolutely no relationship with their parents because their parents prioritize their careers instead of their family. You are raising a family, not strangers.

3. Wish I had been brave enough to express my feelings

People tend to bottle up their feelings because 1) they don’t want to make a big deal out of it, or 2) they’re afraid of losing someone. At the end of the day, you have to understand that what you decide to say will only be fair to you. Be fair to yourself and speak your mind. Express your feelings towards a situation; make a stand for yourself.

Set priorities for your life. Write down the things that lift you up, your ultimate resolutions. Become the best version of yourself. It’s all in your hands.