Nowadays detecting deception has been difficult since everyone finds a way to avoid being caught. But liars can’t get away with everything; even the best of all liars can unconsciously reveal the truth. Keep in mind that involuntary body language, “micro” facial expressions and emotions are truly uncontrollable. Based on a landmark study by the clinical psychologist Dr. Paul Ekman, here are 4 tricks on how to spot a liar.

Dilated Pupils

It’s all science really. Your eyes usually dilate when you are in deep concentration mode or if you are feeling super anxious. But this can differ from a person to another, as some people are naturally over-thinkers. Don’t be fooled by constant eye contact; liars use this form of deceit because they believe that averting the gaze would make them look guilty.

Micro-expressions

They are called “micro” because they literally happen so fast that people wouldn’t notice them. They are universal facial muscle movements that we all have in common (expressions that show sadness, anger, happiness, fear and disgust.) Those facial expressions can reveal the liar’s true intentions and feelings during a certain discussion. Lifted eyebrows show surprise, a genuine smile should make the lower outer corner of the eyes raise…etc.

Body Language

A liar will feel uncomfortable facing his accuser; he will slightly turn his body to the side, away from the person. When asked a question to which the person has lied about, the liar may suddenly make a head movement right before he is expected to respond. If the person’s body is completely rigid and stiff then that is a warning sign that something is off; because during a natural conversation, your body should be relaxed and at ease. Adjusting your clothes, fidgeting and scratching your head could all be signs that the person is lying.

Speech Patterns

Liars would add unnecessary details and additional words to a story simply because they feel uncomfortable with silence or pauses in the discussion. A guilty person would repeat words and phrases in an attempt to gather their thoughts (especially when you catch him off guard). Another kind of deception would be using “distancing language”; “my” becomes “the”. For example, “I was driving my car to work” becomes “I was driving the car to work”. When Bill Clinton was denying sleeping with Monica Lewinsky, he said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” He detached himself from Lewinsky by using distancing terms. Note that Bill Clinton touched his nose approximately 26 times while giving his testimony to the Grand Jury.

To become a human lie detector, all you have to do is be able to read the little signs. If you are interested in finding out more, you can watch the show “Lie To Me” which is based on the study of Dr. Ekman, the leading expert on lie detection. With a few twists here and there, this is a show that will surely keep you on your toes.