We are all appalled and shaken by the decision of the American President to unrightfully announce Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Besides the hashtags and internet rage, what can we do?

Here are a few useful suggestions to help the people of Jerusalem.

Donate to or Volunteer at the PCRF

For 25 years, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) has provided life-saving medical treatment to thousands of children from around the Middle East. Their mission is to provide medical and humanitarian relief collectively and individually, while improving the fundamental defects in Palestinian health services in the occupied territories and Lebanese refugee camps.

To find out more and donate click here

Donate to ANERA

America Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) supports several causes in the Middle East. Some of those causes include supporting the education of young Palestinians in East Jerusalem, enhancing maternal health care, and providing free health care to Palestinian families.

Donate to the NRC

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) helps and supports refugees from several countries including Palestine. They protect and assist those affected by or threatened with displacement and provide legal counselling to promote access to human rights, shelter, water and sanitation, and quality education. Nationally and globally, they advocate for the rights of displaced Palestinians.

For more information and donations click here

Sign Petitions

Sign the petition below. Find others and sign those too. There are dozens of petitions online all protesting against the decision. A petition is like a rally, a more practical international outcry against the wrong doing of those in power.

To sign this petition click here.