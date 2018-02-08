By: Mario William

A new discovery has been made of a tomb that dates back to 4,400 years near the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt.

The tomb belongs to “Heptet”, a priestess of Hathor (Hat-hor), the goddess of fertility. The most remarkable thing about this discovery is the good condition of the tomb which is covered with colored paintings, compared to other tombs that were more affected by time and weather conditions.

The paintings depicted Heptet while hunting and fishing, and included many other rare scenes of a dancing monkey in front of an orchestra.

Minister of Antiquities, Khaled al-Anani stated that Heptet had a strong relation with the royal palace. He added that they will keep digging near the Pyramids, and believes they will soon unearth many other discoveries in this historically rich area.