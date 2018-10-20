Yes, you read that correctly! Who said we can’t eat cake and still be healthy? Not just any cake either; cake that is delicious and amazingly fulfilling. We are here to set certain myths straight about healthy eating, and introduce you to the power of indulging through the healthiest choices.

Here are 5 awesome cake recipes that are quite nutritious and absolutely guilt free:

1) Strawberry Banana Bread (Closet Cooking)

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (use whole wheat with oat flour instead)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup brown sugar (use honey)

3 large over-ripe bananas (mashed)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup Greek yogurt (or regular yogurt)

1 cup strawberries, sliced

Instructions

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt aside. Mix brown sugar (or honey), bananas, eggs, vanilla extract, yogurt and strawberries in another bowl. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Pour the mixture into a greased pan preferably a 9×5 inch loaf pan. Bake in a preheated 350F/180C oven until golden brown and a toothpick poked into the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes.

2) Sesame Banana Bread with Tahini (Closet Cooking) Ingredients 1 cup (about 3) very ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup tahini

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup milk

1 1/2 cups all-purpose or whole wheat flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon white sesame seeds

1 tablespoon chia seeds Directions Mix the bananas, honey, tahini, eggs and milk, followed by the mixture of the flour, oats, baking soda and salt, followed by the seeds. Pout the batter into a greased loaf pan and bake in a preheated 350F/180C oven until the top is lightly golden brown, about 30 minutes. 3) Pumpkin Bread (The BakerMama) Ingredients 2 cups old-fashioned or quick cooking oats (you could just use whole wheat flour instead)

2 cups homemade pumpkin puree

½ cup honey or molasses

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9×5-inch loaf pan. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into pan. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. 4) Sugar Free Sticky Date and Apple Cake (Searching for Spice) Ingredients 350 g sweet apples ( about 3)

( 250 g pitted dried dates

250 ml water

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 eggs

150 g whole wheat flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp butter (optional) Instructions Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan. Grease a square pan. Chop the apples and put in a saucepan with the dates and water. Boil until soft. Take the pan off the heat and stir in 1 tbsp butter till it melts then stir in the bicarbonate of soda. Put the remaining ingredients in a food processor. Add the date mixture and blend. Bake for 30-40 minutes. 5) WHOLE WHEAT SWEET POTATO BROWNIES (The BakerMama) Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

⅓ cup dark cocoa powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup pure honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups mashed sweet potato Instructions Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish. Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and then whisk in the honey and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir. Stir in the sweet potato. Pour the batter into the baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes.