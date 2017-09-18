In every existing red carpet event or ceremony, the stars of the night are not only anticipating one but two awards. While the award show is all about celebrating the successes of the TV industry, the outfits of the high profile nominees have always been a subject of discussion. The movie stars did not disappoint and really took the AW’17 fashion trends into consideration when picking their red carpet showpiece.

1- Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein

Nicole Kidman turned heads in this red number as she took the stage to accept her award for Best Lead Actress for her role in Big Little Lies.

2- Jessica Biel Wearing Ralph and Russo

Jessica Biel graced the red carpet in this gorgeous blush and silver gown; the plunging neckline, thigh high split and flowing train were the perfect combination for this sexy look.

3- Sophia Vergara’s Mermaid-Style Mark Zunino Dress

This Latin beauty never failed to wow us; she showcased her hourglass figure in a wedding-inspired gown. And we think that she is the only one who could pull it off.

4- Shailene Woodley in Emerald Green by Ralph Lauren

Shailene Woodley, The Fault in Our Stars actress stunned in this backless velvet emerald dress. But that wasn’t the only jaw-dropping moment for the actress. She also claimed that she does not own a TV!

5- Emmy Rossum in Zac Posen

This simple yet classy style has been seen so many times before, but the detailed lines of sequins accentuated the dress and her choice of emerald accessories only complemented her overall look.

There’s nothing we love more than the looks that those celebrities perfect. Not only do we get to enjoy the different kinds of styles, but they keep us on the loop for the latest fashion trends. Sparkly, red, silver, flowy and V-necks. Noted!