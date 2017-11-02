Being classy is not about being stuck up, but more so about having a unique distinguished style that will never be forgotten. To be classy is to have respect; respect for others, respect for elders and most of all respect for yourself.

Here are 5 behaviors that reflect your real class:

1. Never pointing your fingers at people in public

We sometimes feel the need to bring something to someone’s attention in public! But pointing your fingers at others is not the way to do it. This way you’re being rude and showing signs of disrespect and sure enough, that’s never classy!

2. Waiting for people to gather then start eating

Don’t you ever get nagged when you start eating when the family is sitting around the dinner table but missing a family member? Well if you don’t, then you definitely got the classy vibes in you! Keep it up 😉

3. Holding the door open for the person behind you

This gesture shows how much of a classy person you really are! Closing doors in people’s faces is something you would never want to happen to you. You should always take such small actions in consideration, because they do matter!

4. Greeting your friends’ friends that you don’t know

If you run into a friend and you find them with a company you don’t know, saying hi to them is the classiest behavior of them all. That’s because not a lot of people know about that and hardly anyone tends to do it. But if you already do this, cheers to you! You’re the classiest person around! 😉

5. Being nice

Since swearing is definitely a no-no even when you’re so mad, knowing how to cope with your anger and deal with such situations wisely by demonstrating good manners will automatically make you gain everyone’s respect.