“It’s the one runway fans love, but all the designers fear… It’s the unconventional challenge.” —Alyssa Milano

We went through all 15 seasons of Project Runway and picked our favorite unconventional fashion creations. From cotton candy skirts to birdseed tops, the designers never failed to surprise us.

1. IRINA SHABAYEYA, Season 6

In this challenge, the designers had to create garments entirely out of newspaper. Irina played with the challenge’s irony and created something completely unexpected. The big fur made out of shredded paper made the coat look heavy despite its paper-thin material.

2. SONJIA WILLIAMS, Season 10

Although Sonjia Williams did not win this challenge, the amazing detail she used in her design couldn’t be left unnoticed. Her unconventional aquatic-inspired dress was made of jellybeans, almonds, gummy sharks and rock candy.

3. JUSTIN LEBLANC, Season 4

Flawless is the only word to describe this dress (made out of zip ties and plastic fencing!!). Justin was challenged to create a garment out of construction site materials. Yup, you heard it right. Electric cables and wires!

4. VEN BUDHU, Season 4

Next stop, Dylan’s Candy Bar! Although the judges wished Ven had used more than two types of candy in this unconventional challenge, he still delivered an exceptional dress. He used liquorice for the edges and carefully placed crushed hard candy that created gorgeous pastel hues.

5. EDMOND NEWTON, Season 14

This time, the challenge was to create an outfit made out of Hallmark’s signature cards. This wedding gown was the only one that caught the judge’s attention on the runway. He created the top part with cards and the voluminous skirt with shopping bags. Edmond completed the look with a paper bouquet. He was the clear winner of this episode.