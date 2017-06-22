Everyone wants to go somewhere in Eid, anywhere from Dahab to Paris. With everyone traveling, the crowded Cairo can turn into a ghost town. However, there are some places that we really can’t go to during Eid. We’ll save you the trouble and tell you where NOT to go.

1. Marina

While all of us have the best summer memories in Marina, the last few years have not been the most fun. The reason for that is, in holidays like Eid, the compound becomes ridiculously overcrowded that it’s hard to walk on the beach without bumping into someone. Moreover, people who own homes there but choose to spend summer somewhere else, rent their homes to outsiders. Which also means that there’s no control over who rents so it can be anyone and any number of individuals.

2. Public parks

Because these parks are open to the public, everyone can go. People who can’t afford to travel, which counts for more than half the population, choose to go to public parks. Needless to say that because it’s free, there is no place to even set your foot.

3. Shopping Malls

If you want to do some Eid shopping then now is the time. Don’t even try going to a mall during Eid or the day before. Everyone will want to go to do their Eid shopping. Especially if there are any sales for Eid. Either go now or just wait until after Eid.

4. Luxor and Aswan

We go to Luxor and Aswan to walk around and explore which will be suicide in this heat. Not only is it super exhausting to do any activities in this heat, but you’ll also risk getting a heat stroke. Best to wait until the weather gets cooler.

5. Agamy

Another place that has become annoyingly crowded in Eid. The truth is, Agamy isn’t what it used to be. It was beautiful 10 or 15 years ago but now lots of villas have been demolished to make room for buildings. This has made Agamy lose a lot of its beauty.