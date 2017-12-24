Do you love your job? If you do, you’re in the minority. In the modern Egypt we live in today, while some people actively hate their jobs, most people are just indifferent. These days it seems that out of every two people you meet, there’s one person that’s unhappy at work.

According the Gallup poll in 2013, only 33% of Egyptians show employee engagement (emotional connection) to their jobs. That leaves a whopping 67% who feel “meh” or “I hate this job”.

We did some digging and uncovered some of the reasons that explain why most Egyptians hate their jobs.

They do not know what is expected of them at work

Most employees get hired without a job description. If the company or organisation uses one, it’s probably a vague standard pulled from the internet. Most of the time, the employee is not briefed or oriented before taking over the job. In short, the employee is left with zero clue as to what to do. Just throw him in the water, and he’ll learn how to swim!

They’re not equipped for the job

If you find government employees grumpy every time you go to get your official paperwork processed, this is probably the reason. There are government departments in this country where the clerks have to manually go through thousands of archived files every day. No computers or basic technology to help!

They’re multi-tasking… too much for their health!

They’re hired for one job, but end up doing a dozen others! While Egyptians have proven that they can self-learn how to handle sales, marketing, customer service, HR, R&D, and probably shall be handling the zombie apocalypse in no time; the reality is that multi-tasking while seemingly saves the company money, that same money is wasted as employees get burnt out, and jobs get done inefficiently.

They don’t receive recognition and praise

Whether from a client or a boss, it always feels good to receive praise or a kind word or two. Most Egyptian clients and bosses have the impression that they bought this experience, or they pay so that person should slave away. Some bosses even have the assumption that people, like mules, work better with a whip. Unsurprisingly, humans are not mules, and work far better when they find their efforts appreciated.

The backstabbing!

The Egyptian working scene is like a public school. If you can’t beat them, gang up and take them down! There are 2 types of Egyptian employees; the ones who backstab thinking that it’ll get them to the top or save their jobs, the others are the ones dancing through laser beams as they try to avoid getting backstabbed. It’s an exhausting civil war killing one side’s moral and the other’s energy.