No, we SHOULDN’T! We shouldn’t make fun of Sherine and Hossam Habib! We shouldn’t make fun of anyone for that matter. The famous singer Sherine Abdelwahab got married to the known singer Hossam Habib during Easter and Egyptians went crazy right after. But why is that?

Here are 5 reasons why we SHOULDN’T make fun of them:

#1: It is not like they are doing something illegal (Even if they are, we still shouldn’t make fun of them)

#2: We actually obsess over foreign couples, so why do we hate on Egyptians?

#3: Apparently they are madly in love with each other, so why be so judgemental?

#4: The guy is a gentleman who is okay with taking care of her kids to maintain their marriage, who can find such nobility these days?

#5: Obviously they are so happy, so why do we care this much?

#6: They both looked super stunning in the wedding celebration, unlike all of us combined

#7: Live and let live because life is too short for this level of judgment

#8: More happy songs on their upcoming albums, yay us!

#9: Our faith in love gets revived. It shows how love can haunt you whenever only if it is meant to be.

#10: Happiness can find you at any age, time and place. Just keep searching for it.

Does it make sense now?