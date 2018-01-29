In the mood for love? Well, there is no better time for it than Valentine’s Day! The question is, where to celebrate this special night? We won’t keep you guessing for long, because the Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo is offering packages that will help you create fairytale memories that last forever with your loved one.

Not convinced? Below are more reasons why you should celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Nile Ritz-Carlton:

1. Vivo Restaurant Will Take You On A Trip Back to 1940

Sophisticated, vintage, classy; that’s in a few words what this fabulous era was all about, so why not invite the delicately rich feel of the 40’s back in our life on this special night? Couples will dine and dance 1940’s style, in black and white. Ladies are encouraged to dress in full skirts, elbow length gloves and zoot suits, while gentlemen are to embrace the black suits and the fedora. That’s what we call a memorable night.

Price: 1200++++ Timing 08:00 pm till 12:00 am

2. At Nox, DJ Sam Will Bring Back The 80’s

Want to dance with your loved one to the best soul and Motown love songs inspired by the 80’s? At Nox, DJ Sam will send the vibrant vibes of the 80’s flying in the air with his music. Nostalgic music, dancing, bar bites, hot cocktails and a surprise performance.

Price: 1100++++ (Minimum charge) Timing 11:00 pm till 03:30 am

3. You Can Escape The World And Spend The Night Together In A Romantic Wonderland

Since the night is all about you and your significant other, the Nile Ritz-Carlton has converted the private dining rooftop venue into a breathtaking wonderland, overlooking the romantic view of the Nile River and Cairo skyline. You can exclusively access the terrace space, with only 10 tables available. With a luxurious candlelit table setup, the magic night begins with a bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne, followed by a tasteful five-course dinner. A photographer will capture your night’s special moments. That’s how you celebrate Valentine’s like nobody else.

Price: without alcohol 3800:+++ With alcohol 4900+++ Timing 08:00 pm till 12:00 am

4. Spa & Valentine’s? Yes, please.

Why not take Valentine’s Day to a whole new level and surprise your loved one with a gift of beauty and wellness. You’re spoiled for choices with the luxurious spa experiences which all include champagne and strawberries: “Heart to Heart” – 60-minute full body Champagne Massage per couple (EGP 4,000/couple); or “The Endless Love” – 25 minutes Rose Body Scrub, 25 minutes Chocolate Body Wrap and 50 minutes Champagne Massage (EGP 3,000/person); finally experience each treatment separately; “Rose Body Scrub” (25 minutes/EGP 1,000), “Chocolate Body Wrap” (25 minutes/EGP 1,000) or “Champagne Massage” (50 minutes/ EGP 2,000). Enjoy a special valentine package including all the above treatment with a special price of 3,000 LE.

5. Sweet Boutique, Yum Yum!

This Valentine’s Day, pamper your loved one and serve up something original and sweet! Sweet Boutique will be offering a delightful selection of sweet treats and desserts that will melt your lover’s heart. Explore all the love you need in an epic range of delicacies from irresistible Raspberry Chocolate pancakes, Chocolate Fondue, Chocolate Tarts, Chocolate Cupcakes, Heart-Shaped Cakes and more!

Nothing melts a heart like Valentine’s Day chocolates and flowers. Pair a handsomely decorated long stemmed roses bouquet wrapped in a red-satin ribbon with a sentimental box of chocolate delights. Whether your sweetheart prefers milk chocolate, dark, nutty, or chocolate truffles; these Valentine’s Day confections surely send a message of love. And although Valentine’s Day chocolates may not last long on the tongue, the loving sentiment they express and the memory of the giver’s thoughtfulness definitely will.

At the Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, you will spend a very sumptuous and romantic night with your loved one and celebrate love this year in a truly special way.