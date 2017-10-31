It is not just here in Egypt, but also everywhere else around the world. It is perfectly fine when men date younger women but when women date younger guys, the red flags are up, mouths drop open and the gossip begins.

Think about it, how much did the showbiz industry benefit from selling the news of Demi Moore dating Ashton Kutcher who was 15 years her junior? Or that Shakira is 10 years older that Pique? But Michael Douglas marrying Catherine Zeta Jones though he is 25 years her senior, or the 17 years between Clooney and Amal… that’s just passing by as characterless news!

Women are often discouraged from dating younger men, and that is just so sexist. If you’re thinking of dating someone who is younger than you, that’s just fine and here are my 5 reasons why:

#1 Girls Mature Faster Than Boys…That’s Just Too Vague

Yes, there is more than one study that supports this scientific fact, but making generalizations about differences of brain structure based upon gender can be a slippery slop. There is evidence of mature thinking in females, but there are also so many exceptions that will render the statement meaningless. So if you find your exception, the hell with the rule.

#2 Age And Maturity Are Not Necessarily Related

Maturity doesn’t go hand in hand with age. A sixteen year old can be so much more mature than a forty-year old. It all depends on the environment where a person grew up, the things they had been through and the way they have been raised. So do you prefer to date a man-child just because age wise it fits, or someone who is younger than you but level-headed?

#3 Don’t Let Society Dictate Your Life

Going against the flow is a hard yet brave thing to do, I won’t sugarcoat it for you. Being with a guy who is younger than you is hard to swallow by the society, and they are going to make it difficult for you. They will perceive you as the immature woman who can’t attract partners her own age, or maybe a narcissist who can’t cope with aging! But are you going to let them dictate your life? Are you that afraid of their disapproval?

#4 “He is young…He can’t be serious” That’s just stupid!

If that’s true then old = serious, right? Crap! There is no formula to what makes a relationship thrive. People get divorces after a thirty year marriage, while others marry at seventeen and their marriage lasts a lifetime. No one can find the pattern for a successful marriage for us to follow, because there isn’t one. Anyone can have a serious relationship; young, old, as long as they tried their best to keep it together.

#5 If It Makes You Happy…Just Do It

At the end of the day this is your life. You want to be happy, right? Don’t let anyone shame you for what or who you love. There is no guarantee it will work, but are there any guarantees anything in our lives will? Chase your happiness and know that it has a price; don’t give up on it just because it’s too costly.

Remember age is just a number. It doesn’t matter how many days you’ve lived, but how many days you’ve lived happily…