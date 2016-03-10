So girls, how many of you have dated a guy and after a few months realized he was a complete…player and a lying piece of scum who deserves to be publicly humiliated or get hit by a bus (I’m kidding of course!)…(I’m not..). The good news is you’re not alone; we have all been there, or at least most of have. It’s okay; you’re not the only naive girl who believes everything she’s told. The better news is that we’ve compiled a list of some classic signs to help you identify if he’s a true player:

"Ana hatgawezek 3alafekra," is the first sentence he tells you. Well, no offense girls, but probably the only time a guy would say that to a girl he just met, is if she's either Scarlett Johansson or Penelope Cruiz. "Ana kont zebala tool hayati lahad lama abeltik"; okay, so let's put this straight. The guy has been a player his entire life, and you miraculously transformed him in about two weeks, sounds legit! Girls, as much as we all want it to be, but this is not '10 Things I Hate About You'. "You have the most beautiful eyes in the world", B**ch please…my eyes are brown; more than half of Egypt's female population have brown eyes! And I have seen your picture with that blue-eyed Polish chick…they're not bad either.

"Ana zehe2et mel le3eb, ana 3ayez haga bgd delwa2tey", again so the guy's been messing around for years. Just last Thursday, he was seen at The Temple with a girl, then after partying with another at Zigzag. He suddenly wakes up as a changed man who wants nothing but you? "Ana 3omri ma olt keda lehad abel keda", b**ch please I've done my research. I've been intensely stalking your Instagram, your ex's Facebook, your mother's and aunts' just in case.

Remember girls, DO NOT BELIEVE THE MOVIES…THEY LIE! And girls, please please please let’s start using our brains with our crushes for a change, and not just blindly believe everything that comes out of their…gorgeous gorgeous lips…